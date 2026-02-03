Shopkeepers in south-west London say they are "terrified" following a dramatic smash-and-grab raid last weekend

By Helen Hoddinott

A Richmond jeweller has told LBC that thieves have targeted his store three times after dramatic footage of a smash-and-grab heist on the neighbourhood's high street emerged on Saturday.

Shopkeepers in south-west London say they are "terrified" following the theft, which showed two masked men wielding sledgehammers breaking the windows of a jewellery shop on January 31. Footage of the brazen raid showed workers attempting to fight them off from inside at Gregory and Co at around 10.30am. The pair ran away afterwards, and no arrests have been made. The raid comes as the shop's closest police front desk, located more than two miles away at Twickenham Police Station, faces closure at the end of this month. The move will leave Richmond without a single police front desk across the borough despite Mayor of London Sir Sadiq Khan repeatedly pledging to keep at least one 24-hour front desk open in each of the capital's boroughs. Read More: Met Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley calls for dramatic police reforms Read More: Spanish police smash Sinaloa Cartel smuggling ring after 40kg meths hidden in a Popeye statue seized

Budget cuts mean just two police desks in London will operate for 24 hours a day, at stations in Lewisham and Charing Cross. And for Gregory and Co, the distance to the nearest police front desk in Hammersmith will double. The Metropolitan Police says it took 11 minutes for officers to arrive at Gregory and Co on Saturday morning following a 999 call made at 10.34am. But local business owners are calling for a greater police presence in the area. Chris, who runs a neighbouring jewellers in Richmond, told LBC that the affluence of the area, combined with a lack of police presence, makes it attractive for burglars: "They know they can get away with it." Fearing his shop could be targeted for a fourth time, Chris asked us not to name his business. He also confirmed that he had extra safety measures in place after being burgled multiple times. "We have a double glass system, so very secure glass. And obviously I don't want to name what we've got, but we've got other things in place that will deter and probably stop people from doing it." He explains that burglars target jewellers during the day because stock isn't left on display in the windows overnight. It means staff are often in jewellery shops while they're under siege: "[It's terrifying] as it's going on, because you just don't know how it's going to escalate. But there's nothing you can do about it," he said.

Lorenzo Ali runs a cobbler's shop on Paved Court, a few doors down from Gregory and Co, and witnessed the suspects in Saturday's burglary flee the scene. Picture: Global