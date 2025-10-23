Experts say time is running out to recover the stolen Louvre jewels, with fears they’ll be dismantled and sold off in parts.

Experts have warned that retrieval of the stolen Napoleonic jewellery is increasingly unlikely, as the gems are thought to have already been dismantled and dispersed through illicit trading networks. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

None of the crown jewels stolen from the Louvre were covered by insurance because the premiums on the 'priceless goods' were too high.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Empress Eugénie's tiara was a gift from her husband Napoleon III, in the mid-19th century. It's one of the 'priceless' pieces of jewellery stolen in the Louvre heist. Picture: Alamy

It has now been revealed that France will not receive any payout from the heist, as the precious jewels were nearly impossible for insurers to appraise. Similar to many public museums, the Louvre is self-insured and absorbs any costs related to loss, theft and damage. A spokesman for the museum said: “The state acts as its own insurer when national museums’ works are in their typical place of conservation.” The ministry of culture added that the insurance premiums for the pieces would be astronomical, as the Lourve holds tens of thousands of works and is unlikely to sell its masterpieces. Insurance is normally only acquired for these items when they are being transported between other museums. The Crown Jewels of the UK – which include “priceless” artefacts such as the Coronation Regalia, sceptres, swords and rings – are also not insured.

Museum goers inside the golden room which holds the French Crown Jewels in the Louvre Museum in Paris, stolen during the raid. Picture: Alamy

The theft has sparked anger and soul-searching over how France protects its most prized treasures. As a result, the Louvre’s president Laurence des Cars submitted her resignation, which was rejected by Emmanuel Macron. The heist has raised fresh questions about how well France protects its cultural treasures. The Louvre is the world’s most-visited museum, welcoming more than eight million people a year – yet experts say its defences lag behind newer institutions. But culture minister Rachida Dati said there were no faults in the museum's security during the multi-million-pound heist. "The Louvre museum’s security apparatus did not fail, that is a fact,” she told France’s National Assembly on Tuesday. Ms Dati said questions should now turn to the policing of the nearby roads and how the thieves were able to enter through a window using an extendable ladder mounted on a truck. "Perhaps we should be asking ourselves questions, and this is something we are discussing with the minister of the interior, but also with the Paris City Hall, about public highway security, which did not exist at this stage,” she said.

The Lourve officially reopened on Wednesday after the heist on Sunday. Picture: Alamy