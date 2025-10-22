Police are investigating a late-night heist in London’s Hatton Garden jewellery district in which crooks hurled a safe out of a fourth floor window onto the pavement.

Police were called to a property on Hatton Garden at 1.40am on Tuesday where a safe was thrown from height.

Passers-by said it was a miracle no-one was crushed by the falling safe.

Police said the safe had been pushed out of a window and was subsequently stolen.

They said the safe contained watches, jewellery and cash. The total value of the contents is not clear.

Video from the scene shows a property with a smashed window and debris strewn across the street. A police tent can be seen behind police tape.

