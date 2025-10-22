Jewellery, watches and cash stolen as safe thrown out of fourth floor window in London’s jewellery district
Police are investigating a late-night heist in London’s Hatton Garden jewellery district in which crooks hurled a safe out of a fourth floor window onto the pavement.
Police were called to a property on Hatton Garden at 1.40am on Tuesday where a safe was thrown from height.
Passers-by said it was a miracle no-one was crushed by the falling safe.
Police said the safe had been pushed out of a window and was subsequently stolen.
They said the safe contained watches, jewellery and cash. The total value of the contents is not clear.
Video from the scene shows a property with a smashed window and debris strewn across the street. A police tent can be seen behind police tape.
A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Officers attended the scene and found that a safe had been pushed out of a fourth-floor window and subsequently stolen.
“It is believed the safe contained watches, jewellery and cash, although the full extent of what has been stolen is currently unknown. No arrests have been made at this early stage and enquiries are ongoing.
“Anyone with information is asked to contact police by calling 101 or online, quoting ref CAD 439/21OCT.”
A bystander told the Express: ““People couldn’t believe it, it was like something you see in an old cartoon with a safe falling from a window.
“If it was crooks trying to break it open, they must have been desperate; they could have ended up being done for murder.”