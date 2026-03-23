Police said reports of explosions are believed to be linked to gas canisters on board the ambulances. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

An investigation has been launched after a suspected arson attack on four Jewish community ambulances in north London, the Met police has said.

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Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer condemned “deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack”, adding: “My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news.” The vehicles belonging to the Jewish Community Ambulance service were set on fire at around 1:45am on Monday night in Golders Green. Police and fire crews rushed to the scene, and the incident was being treated as an "antisemitic hate crime", police said. Hatzolah, who own the ambulances, is a large non-profit volunteer organisation that provide Jewish people with emergency medicine and transport to hospitals for free. They have served North London's large Jewish population since 1979. There have been no arrests so far. Sir Kier said on Monday: “This is a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack.“ "My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news.“Antisemitism has no place in our society. “Anyone with any information must come forward to the police.” Eyewitness Paul, in Golders Green, told LBC: "The first explosion was just before 2am. It was a loud explosion which seemed to be close to me. "I just wondered what the hell was going on and went to investigate. By that time, both police and the fire services were in attendance and there were huge, huge plumes of smoke going up." He said "at least 50" people were evacuated from their homes as a precaution.

Multiple Hatzolah Ambulances Set Ablaze in Golders Green, Foul Play Suspected:

Several Hatzolah ambulances were found engulfed in flames in Golders Green, England prompting a major emergency response late tonight.



Police and fire crews are currently en route and working to… pic.twitter.com/b9kX7I7BEt — Chaskel Bennett (@ChaskelBennett) March 23, 2026

Paul added: "We were basically standing in confusion on the pavement for about three hours. "It's very hard for them not to see this as a racially motivated attack. It seems so senseless to attack ambulances and volunteer workers." Suzanne in Hendon, who was woken by the blaze, told LBC: "It's such a shame because these ambulances help everybody. It saved my mother's life once, it saved my son's life, even my husband" She continued: "I have never, ever felt so uncomfortable. And for the first time in the last few months, I've actually thought if my children went to live in Israel, I would go too. "I never thought for a million I would ever think that way." Superintendent Sarah Jackson, who leads policing in the area, said: "We know this incident will cause a great deal of community concern and officers remain on the scene to carry out urgent enquiries. "We are in the process of examining CCTV and are aware of online footage. We believe we are looking for three suspects at this early stage."

A burnt car is seen in Golders Green, London, Monday, March 23, 2026 after an apparent arson attack on four vehicles belonging to a Jewish ambulance service, Hatzola Northwest, in London. Picture: AP Photo/Alberto Pezzali

Police said reports of explosions are believed to be linked to gas canisters on board the ambulances. Nearby homes were evacuated as a precaution and road closures in the area remain in place. Alex, a Rabbi from Borehamwood, told LBC's Ian Payne: "I'm utterly shocked to wake up to this news of a sickening antisemitic attack on Hotzal ambulances. "These ambulances are there to save lives, not of Jews but of everybody. And to target them sends a very, very sickening message to the Jewish community. "I think it's not only high time that the authorities explain how they're going to support and protect the Jewish people, Jewish community in this country, but also what does British society have to offer Jews in this country? " "I think it's quite clear. It's targeted at the Jewish community at life saving ambulances and it sends a very, very strong message to the Jewish community who are questioning in their droves whether there is a future for the Jewish community in this country. We need to be told, we need to know clearly what is the future for us here."

Crews remain at the scene this morning. Picture: LBC

Shomrim, a non-profit organisation which operates a neighbourhood watch in the Golders Green neighbourhood, said it was "aware of loud explosions" early on Monday morning. "Emergency services are on scene following a deliberate incident involving #Hatzola ambulances being set alight," the group said in a post on X. "The explosions were caused by oxygen tanks not a bomb or explosive device. Although some buildings have been evacuated no casualties have been reported. "Please avoid the area while investigations continue."

This is a sickening attack on Jewish ambulances.



Thank goodness there appear to be no injuries.



Anyone with information should come forward to the Police.



We must stand together against antisemitic hatred. https://t.co/vAM7Z7WeJB — Wes Streeting (@wesstreeting) March 23, 2026