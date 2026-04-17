the scene of an antisemitic arson attack in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

A fourth person has now been charged following the firebombing of a Jewish community ambulance service in Golders Green, north London.

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Judex Atshatshi, 18, a British national, has been charged with committing arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, 18 April Another 18-year-old was arrested yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson but has been released bail to a date in July. The Met Police previously confirmed that Hamza Iqbal, 20, Rehan Khan, 19, who are both British nationals, and 17-year-old boy, a dual British and Pakistani national from Walthamstow, will appear at court on Saturday. They have been charged with with arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered. It comes after four ambulances were set alight on Highfield Road in northwest London shortly after 1.35am on Monday, March 23. Read More: Three charged over attempted arson attack on Persian media organisation offices in north-west London Read More: UK Jewish communities under growing threat from Iran’s covert proxy network after antisemitic arson and spy probes, experts warn

burnt out ambulances at the scene. Picture: Getty

Two men, both UK nationals aged 47 and 45, were previously arrested on Wednesday, March 25. Both have been released on bail to a date in late-April, pending further enquiries. The incident has not been declared as terrorism, but counter-terror police are still leading the investigation. Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: "Since this appalling attack last week, we have been working continuously to investigate and identify those responsible. We know concern among the Jewish community remains high, but I hope these arrests show that we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice. "As I’ve said previously, the support we had from the local community since this attack took place has been incredible, and we will continue to work closely with local policing colleagues to do everything we can to keep the public safe." Six fire engines and 40 firefighters rushed to the scene, near the Mchzike Hadath synagogue in Golders Green, last Monday to put out the raging flames. No one was injured. An Islamist militant group linked to Iran has claimed responsibility for the attack, but security experts have said there is no evidence to verify the claim. The blaze is also believed to have caused gas canisters onboard the Hatzola ambulances to explode, with the force of the blast causing windows to break in a nearby block of flats.