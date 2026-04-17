Fourth person charged over 'arson attack' on Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green
A fourth person has now been charged following the firebombing of a Jewish community ambulance service in Golders Green, north London.
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Judex Atshatshi, 18, a British national, has been charged with committing arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered. He is due to appear at Westminster Magistrates' Court on Saturday, 18 April
Another 18-year-old was arrested yesterday on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson but has been released bail to a date in July.
The Met Police previously confirmed that Hamza Iqbal, 20, Rehan Khan, 19, who are both British nationals, and 17-year-old boy, a dual British and Pakistani national from Walthamstow, will appear at court on Saturday.
They have been charged with with arson being reckless as to whether life would be endangered.
It comes after four ambulances were set alight on Highfield Road in northwest London shortly after 1.35am on Monday, March 23.
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Two men, both UK nationals aged 47 and 45, were previously arrested on Wednesday, March 25.
Both have been released on bail to a date in late-April, pending further enquiries.
The incident has not been declared as terrorism, but counter-terror police are still leading the investigation.
Commander Helen Flanagan, Head of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: "Since this appalling attack last week, we have been working continuously to investigate and identify those responsible. We know concern among the Jewish community remains high, but I hope these arrests show that we are doing everything we can to bring those responsible to justice.
"As I’ve said previously, the support we had from the local community since this attack took place has been incredible, and we will continue to work closely with local policing colleagues to do everything we can to keep the public safe."
Six fire engines and 40 firefighters rushed to the scene, near the Mchzike Hadath synagogue in Golders Green, last Monday to put out the raging flames. No one was injured.
An Islamist militant group linked to Iran has claimed responsibility for the attack, but security experts have said there is no evidence to verify the claim.
The blaze is also believed to have caused gas canisters onboard the Hatzola ambulances to explode, with the force of the blast causing windows to break in a nearby block of flats.
In response, armed police have been deployed by the Met to protect Jewish communities across north London as they prepare enter the Passover festival period.
Detective Chief Superintendent Luke Williams, who leads policing in North West London said: "Since the arson attack, we have put in place an enhanced, bespoke policing plan, which has been focused around vulnerable areas not only in Golders Green, but right across London.
"This has involved a significant number of officers on the ground, with the aim of protecting communities, disrupting offenders, and detecting crime. This activity is ongoing and will continue over the coming days and weeks and includes specialist officers and capability being deployed alongside local officers.
"It is also being supported by highly visible armed police patrols to serve as a deterrent to anyone seeking to cause our communities harm."