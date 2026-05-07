The boys were unhurt but police are appealing for witnesses with dashcam footage to come forward

Holders Hill Road, close to Hasmonean High School for Boys. Picture: Google

By Alex Storey

Police are investigating after three Jewish schoolboys were forced to dodge out the way of a car which reportedly mounted a pavement in their direction in north London last month.

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An investigation has been launched into the incident which happened on Holders Hill Road, Barnet, on April 20 and is currently being treated as religiously aggravated assault. The teenagers, all aged 14, are understood to have been waiting to cross the road close to Hasmonean High School for Boys - a Jewish school - when the car approached. They managed to avoid the vehicle and were unharmed, as the driver then reportedly made off. It follows a series of arson attacks at Jewish sites in London, including a double stabbing in Golders Green which is currently being treated as an act of terrorism. Earlier this week, the Met announced that a team of 100 extra community protection police officers will be deployed to help safeguard Jewish communities. Read more: Armed police response teams to keep Jewish people safe in London, Met chief reveals Read more: Hate against Jewish people ‘out of control’ in UK, warns Israel - as Starmer urged to 'drain the swamp' and tackle anti-Semitism

The schoolboys were close to the A1. Picture: Google

A spokesperson for the Met Polcie said: "We are investigating reports a car drove towards three 14-year-old boys on Holders Hill Road, Barnet on Monday, 20 April. "While enquiries are ongoing to establish the circumstances, this is currently being treated as a religiously aggravated assault. "It was reported a car had mounted the kerb near where the boys were standing, they moved out of the way and there were no reported injuries. "We remain in close contact with the nearby school. At this stage, no arrests have been made and enquiries are ongoing." The force are appealing for any witnesses to come forward. The school’s headteacher, James Fisher, sent a latter to parents confirming a group of pupils were involved in a "concerning incident" near a pedestrian crossing.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer meets first responders following the Golders Green attack. Picture: Alamy

'Cautious and vigilant' Mr Fisher told Metro: "We don’t comment on ongoing investigations, but like most in the Jewish community at this time, we are being cautious and vigilant and we put our students' safety at the forefront of what we do at this time." A parent who lives near the school told the publication: "It’s despicable to be targeted for being a Jewish person, it’s so low. These are just children walking from school. It seems nowhere is safe."

Metropolitan Police Commissioner Sir Mark Rowley on LBC. Picture: Alamy