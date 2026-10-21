Every day, children are being harassed and subjected to racial abuse, including on public transport to school, if they are openly Jewish or forced to hide who they are in an attempt to feel safe.

Jewish children have been attacked, sometimes violently, and accused of being “baby killers” or responsible for war in the Middle East despite having no responsibility for events thousands of miles away. Many children and their parents feel powerless to change their situation and lack confidence that schools are taking effective action.

Earlier this year, a small group of parents founded Parents Against Antisemitism (PAA) to raise awareness of these experiences. We set up a website and, within days, were inundated with reports from other families facing similar turmoil.

We shared our findings with Sir David Bell, who today released a landmark report exposing the scale of the problem. We are grateful to Sir David Bell and his team for their work and for shining a light on the experiences of Jewish pupils and their families. We are pleased that many of the recommendations we advocated for have been taken forward.

The report’s findings today underline in stark terms the situation the Jewish community is facing: three in five Jewish children have reportedly experienced antisemitism. These figures should give us all pause for thought and all of us in Britain should be aghast at a situation where such hatred is normalised.

Antisemitism does not arise in a vacuum. The wider climate of hostility towards Jews, including the obsessive demonisation of the world’s only Jewish state and the holding of Jewish people collectively responsible for its government’s actions, creates an environment in which antisemitism becomes accepted and finds its way into schools.

Indeed, a particularly shocking case reported to PAA that highlights this involved a five-year-old Jewish child who was told by other children that he could not play with them because he was “killing all the babies”.

This is a disturbing modern echo of the blood libel, the centuries-old antisemitic falsehood (originating in 1144 in England) that Jews murder children. To see a version of this accusation directed at a five-year-old today demonstrates how ancient antisemitic tropes can be repackaged in the language of contemporary political conflict.

When such hatred goes unchecked, the consequences extend well beyond the Jewish community, affecting the whole school environment and the values of the next generation.

We welcome the Government’s commitment to tackling antisemitism in schools. Now comes the crucial part: turning the recommendations into meaningful change for children and families. There is much work to do. Schools need clear guidance, appropriate teacher training, consistent identification and responses to antisemitism, and a commitment to political impartiality in the classroom. The centuries-old conflict in the Middle East, like any conflict, is complex and nuanced and classroom discussions should reflect that. Schools must also address inappropriate political activism and the spread of misinformation.

Education is equally important. Holocaust education is essential, but it cannot be the only way children learn about Jewish people and antisemitism. Pupils need to understand Jewish life today, the diversity and history of Jewish communities and their contribution to Britain. They must also learn about contemporary antisemitism and how conspiracy theories, false accusations and propaganda have been used across generations and around the world to demonise Jews.

It will be challenging. PAA recently received a report of six-year-old children in one school covering their ears when told they would be learning about Judaism and Jewish people as part of the curriculum. They must have learned such hatred at home. This should prompt serious reflection about how schools build understanding and tolerance and challenge prejudice from an early age.

Education must do more than focus on the past but also help children recognise antisemitism when it appears in their own lives and inoculate children against all hate, especially given the often toxic influence of social media and the fact that our universities also struggle with the same issues of antisemitism. These lessons benefit everyone by helping create educational environments where all children feel safe, respected and included. The report must mark the beginning of meaningful and tangible change, not the end of the process.

PAA stands ready to work constructively with the Government, bringing forward evidence from families and helping ensure the recommendations translate into lasting improvements for children and schools. All children deserve the same opportunity to learn without fear.

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Katie Kindler is co-founder of Parents Against Antisemitism.

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