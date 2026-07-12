Antisemitic hate crime has reached a two-year high, with the Met Police already deploying an additional 1000 officers each week.

A member of the local community walks past a synagogue in Golders Green on April 30, 2026, following the stabbing of two people a day earlier. Picture: Getty

By Katy Dartford

Over £250 million is to be invested into increasing policing in Jewish communities after a spate of violent attacks, “so Jewish communities can live and celebrate their faith free from fear,” the Government has said.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The increased funding will see a surge in police presence, patrols, and security outside synagogues and schools, as well as specialist plain-clothes officers in Jewish communities. The announcement follows an increase in antisemitic hate crimes, including the stabbing of two Jewish men in Golders Green, north London, in April and an arson attack at a former synagogue in Whitechapel, central London, in May. The national terror threat level was raised from substantial to severe in April, while Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said tackling antisemitism “has been central to my leadership from day one”. Read More: Woman, 24, dead and man injured in double stabbing in west London - as police say suspect 'jumped out window' Read More: Major incident declared over wildfire in north Wales - as villagers advised to evacuate

The Home Office said the cash boost will see £250 million spread out across the next three years, providing Jewish communities with a major boost in protection and funding efforts to root out antisemitism across society, focusing on education, building cohesion and countering extremism. It will deliver more than 500 additional officers across England and Wales, including around 300 additional officers in London and around 80 in Greater Manchester, along with more officers for forces serving other areas with significant Jewish populations. The package will also continue Project Servator, deploying specialist and plain-clothes officers trained to identify suspicious behaviour and prevent serious crime. Sir Keir said: “The rise in antisemitism we have seen in recent years is a test of our values as a country and tackling it has been central to my leadership from day one". “That is why earlier this year, I brought together leaders from business, education, health, policing and civil society at Downing Street to drive a coordinated response across every corner of our society". “We have also taken action across government to protect Jewish communities, tackle antisemitism in schools, universities and public services and strengthen our response to extremism and hate, including online". “Today’s funding builds on that work – delivering a step-change in protection and policing so Jewish communities can live and celebrate their faith free from fear.”

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer has said tackling antisemitism “has been central to my leadership from day one”. Picture: Getty

More than £22 million will go to Greater Manchester Police to sustain the increase in policing presence following the terrorist attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue last October. And around £43 million is to be distributed across seven other force areas with significant Jewish communities: Hertfordshire, Essex, Northumbria, Sussex, Thames Valley, West Midlands and West Yorkshire. The Home Office said a further £86 million will go to the Metropolitan Police, while £41 million will be spent on national policing co-ordination and increased antisemitism capabilities to fund antisemitism training for all officers in England and Wales. Meanwhile, £59 million will go to Counter-Terrorism Police to bolster protective security and counter state threats. Policing Minister Sarah Jones said: “After a series of appalling attacks against Jewish communities, the difficult decision was made to raise the threat level to severe. My thoughts remain with the victims of these vile attacks. “Today we are going further and providing record funding to help keep Jewish people safe, supporting visible policing and protection around synagogues, schools and community centres. “We will do everything in our power to rid society of the evil of antisemitism."

An attempted arson attack on Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow in April was the 4th antisemitic arson attack on the Jewish community in North West London in less than a month. Picture: Alamy