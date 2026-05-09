“You are as British as all of us who call this country home," the letter states.

Businesses, faith groups and charities’ have signed a letter of support for the Jewish community. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Businesses, faith groups, charities, sporting bodies and media organisations have published an open letter of support to the British Jewish community, committing themselves and their organisations to fight antisemitism.

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It comes after a series of arson attacks at Jewish sites in London, as well as a double stabbing in Golders Green that is being treated as an act of terrorism. Addressed to the British Jewish community, the letter makes a commitment that: “This country belongs to you as much as any of us. “You are as British as all of us who call this country home. And we will do everything we can to protect you and your community from the extremists who threaten you.” It says: “This is not a problem for Jewish people to have to respond to. This is a problem for all of us to fix.”And it adds: “Along with the vast majority of British people we share a vision of our country where people of different faiths, races and beliefs come together to build communities and a country that we can all be proud of.” The letter brings together the Confederation of British Industry, the Federation of Small Businesses, the British Retail Consortium and the British Chambers of Commerce, as well as the Football Association, the English Cricket Board and Rugby Football Union.

eople hold banners reading Jew-Hate is Now a National Emergency. Picture: Getty