Rabbi Herschel Gluck says volunteer security service wants more Government support following anti-Semitic attacks.

Leading Rabbi Herschel Gluck has slammed Starmer's response to the recent-string of anti-Semitic arson attacks. Picture: Getty/Global

By Jacob Paul

A Jewish security force is on “high alert” following a string of anti-Semitic arson attacks in north London, a leading Rabbi has told LBC - as he slammed Sir Keir Starmer for showing “no real action”.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Shomrim, a volunteer-run security force protecting the Jewish community, has seen an influx of volunteers who are now working day and night to keep the community safe amid fears of further anti-Semitic attacks in north London. Rabbi Herschel Gluck, president of the service, said the recent incidents have placed an extra burden on the volunteers who “give hundreds and hundreds of hours of their own time without any payment to care and protect the community.” He told LBC the attacks have left the community feeling “vulnerable and shocked”. “We are all on high alert. We are in constant communication with the police, who have also doubled down on their patrols and on their engagement with the communities,” he said. An attempted arson attack on Finchley Reform Synagogue was foiled last Tuesday. A 47-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were both arrested in Watford after the attack. Rabbi Gluck said the Government needs to engage far better as he hit out Sir Keir Starmer’s reaction. Read more: Two arrested after attempted arson on Finchley synagogue Read more: Three people charged over 'arson attack' on Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green

Police Launch Investigation Into Attempted Arson Attack On Finchley Reform Synagogue In London. Picture: Getty

He said: “The Government makes a lot of noise, but when it comes to actually putting its money where its mouth is, they suddenly go awol. And that, of course, is not what one expects of one's elected leaders. “They need to engage with us to understand what the issues are and how to deal with them, which they're currently not doing." Sir Kier condemned the attack on X, posting: “This is a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack. “My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news. Antisemitism has no place in our society.” Courts minister Sarah Sackman, who represents Finchley and Golders Green, said the attack happened at Finchley Reform Synagogue but “thankfully no one has been hurt”. In a statement, she said: “This shocking attempt to harm a local synagogue follows a series of alarming attacks on the Jewish community in Finchley and Golders Green.“As your local MP, and as a member of the community, I refuse to allow this to become the 'new normal'. "British Jews must be free to go about their lives without fear – whether taking their children to nursery or attending synagogue.“We do not want to live behind ever higher walls”. On Monday, two men, aged 18 and 17, were arrested in connection with a separate arson attack at Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow over the weekend. The attack was the fourth antisemitic arson attack on the Jewish community in North London in less than a month.

A member (L) of the Jewish community views the scene of an antisemitic arson attack through a makeshift fence in the Golders Green neighbourhood of north London. Picture: Getty