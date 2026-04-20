Jewish security force on 'high alert' after north London arson attacks - as leading Rabbi slams Starmer's 'lack of action'
Rabbi Herschel Gluck says volunteer security service wants more Government support following anti-Semitic attacks.
A Jewish security force is on “high alert” following a string of anti-Semitic arson attacks in north London, a leading Rabbi has told LBC - as he slammed Sir Keir Starmer for showing “no real action”.
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Shomrim, a volunteer-run security force protecting the Jewish community, has seen an influx of volunteers who are now working day and night to keep the community safe amid fears of further anti-Semitic attacks in north London.
Rabbi Herschel Gluck, president of the service, said the recent incidents have placed an extra burden on the volunteers who “give hundreds and hundreds of hours of their own time without any payment to care and protect the community.”
He told LBC the attacks have left the community feeling “vulnerable and shocked”.
“We are all on high alert. We are in constant communication with the police, who have also doubled down on their patrols and on their engagement with the communities,” he said.
An attempted arson attack on Finchley Reform Synagogue was foiled last Tuesday.
A 47-year-old woman and a 46-year-old man were both arrested in Watford after the attack.
Rabbi Gluck said the Government needs to engage far better as he hit out Sir Keir Starmer’s reaction.
Read more: Two arrested after attempted arson on Finchley synagogue
Read more: Three people charged over 'arson attack' on Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green
He said: “The Government makes a lot of noise, but when it comes to actually putting its money where its mouth is, they suddenly go awol. And that, of course, is not what one expects of one's elected leaders.
“They need to engage with us to understand what the issues are and how to deal with them, which they're currently not doing."
Sir Kier condemned the attack on X, posting: “This is a deeply shocking antisemitic arson attack.
“My thoughts are with the Jewish community who are waking up this morning to this horrific news. Antisemitism has no place in our society.”
Courts minister Sarah Sackman, who represents Finchley and Golders Green, said the attack happened at Finchley Reform Synagogue but “thankfully no one has been hurt”.
In a statement, she said: “This shocking attempt to harm a local synagogue follows a series of alarming attacks on the Jewish community in Finchley and Golders Green.“As your local MP, and as a member of the community, I refuse to allow this to become the 'new normal'.
"British Jews must be free to go about their lives without fear – whether taking their children to nursery or attending synagogue.“We do not want to live behind ever higher walls”.
On Monday, two men, aged 18 and 17, were arrested in connection with a separate arson attack at Kenton United Synagogue in Harrow over the weekend.
The attack was the fourth antisemitic arson attack on the Jewish community in North London in less than a month.
Meanwhile, three people were detained on suspicion of conspiracy to commit arson with intent to endanger life after four ambulances were set alight on Highfield Road in Golders Green, northwest London, shortly after 1.35am on Monday, March 23.
The 20-year-old and 17-year-old suspects are British nationals, while the third is a dual British and Pakistani national, the Metropolitan Police said.
In response, the Department of Health and Social Care confirmed it had arranged for replacement ambulances to be provided on loan from the London Ambulance Service and will cover the cost of replacements for the vehicles destroyed.
Speaking to LBC on Monday, the Met Police's deputy commissioner has warned anyone targeting Jewish communities in suspected arson attacks that it is a "mug's game" and they will go to prison.
Matt Jukes said previous attacks have been carried out by "thugs for hire" who are offered small sums of money to carry out the attacks. Police are investigating whether these attacks are being funded by Iran.
He told Nick Ferrari at Breakfast: "It's a mug's game. "You're going to prison if you do that. We are going to catch you and we're going to catch you because London, this fantastic city, is on the lookout for you.
"So all of Londoners today should be vigilant on behalf of their Jewish neighbours to give us the information that can help us bring those responsible to justice. Unlike the arrests we've made overnight, we're not going to rest."
A group that calls itself Harakat Ashab al-Yamin al-Islamia, the Islamic Movement of the Companions of the Right, which is suspected to be Iran-backed, has claimed responsibility for most of the incidents, along with other attacks in Europe since March 9.
Speaking on Monday, Sir Keir said he “shares the country’s shock” at the spate of anti-Semitic attacks.
A No 10 spokesman would not be drawn on the possibility of an Iranian link to the incidents: “These are live investigations. As the police have said, they are in the early stages of these investigations and are open-minded.”
But the spokesman added: “On the attacks, the Prime Minister shares the country’s shock at the recent antisemitic attacks.
“He stands with the Jewish community and he is determined to do more to give them the security they deserve.
“That is why we are providing record levels of protective security funding as well as decisive steps to counter extremism and root out antisemitism across public life.”
LBC has contacted the Prime Minister's office for comment.