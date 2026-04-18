A 26-year-old man who lives nearby said: “It’s getting too close to home now"

Police officers stand in front of an office formerly used by the business "Jewish futures" in Hendon, north London on April 18. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

Members of the Jewish community are being urged to “remain calm” as counter-terror police investigate an arson attack in north-west London.

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A man was spotted on Friday evening approaching a row of shops carrying a plastic bag later found to contain three bottles of fluid, the Metropolitan Police said. He placed the bag by a building in Hendon before lighting the items inside, it added. When they failed to fully ignite, the man fled the scene, the force said. No arrests have been made. A police cordon was in place around a building, said to be formerly used by the Jewish community, on Saturday afternoon. Read more: Fourth person charged over 'arson attack' on Jewish community ambulances in Golders Green Read more: Experts warn ‘grey-zone warfare’ has reached London after drone threats trigger major security response

A police officer inspects a glass bottle during an investigation into an arson attack, beside an office formerly used by the business "Jewish futures" in Hendon. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

A 26-year-old man who lives nearby said: “It’s getting too close to home now. “It’s worrying that this sort of thing is happening at the moment.” A Community Security Trust (CST) spokesperson said: “We are aware of what appears to be another attempted arson, this time targeting a premises in north London previously used by the Jewish community. “It caused minimal damage to a nearby doorway and no injuries. “We are working closely with police to assist their investigation and to support the Jewish community. “We urge people to remain calm and to report any suspicious activity, at any time of day or night, to police immediately on 999 and then to CST.” The Campaign Against Antisemitism said: “This is yet another arson attack which appears to be targeting the Jewish community – it is the third in a month as we witness a worldwide pattern of attacks. “It is unclear to what extent, if any, they are being co-ordinated. Police have only just reopened a central London park over a drone threat. Britain is under attack and those responsible will not stop at targeting Jews. Meanwhile, the Government thinks it is ‘not appropriate’ to proscribe Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps. “Ministers have yet to tell us what urgent action they plan on taking to defeat those in our country who wish to see it burn to the ground. The time for empty platitudes has come and gone. We need action now.”

Police tape cordons off an office formerly used by the business "Jewish futures" following an arson attack in Hendon. Picture: JUSTIN TALLIS / AFP via Getty Images

Counter Terrorism Policing London is leading the investigation supported by the Met’s north-west command area. It is not being treated as a terrorist incident and it is not currently being linked to other incidents in the area. Police were called to the scene at 10.31pm on Friday and fire crews also attended. Commander Helen Flanagan, of Counter Terrorism Policing London, said: “At this stage last night’s arson is not being linked to other incidents in the north-west London area over the last week or last month’s arson in Golders Green, but counter-terrorism officers are leading due to the similarities of each attack. “I would ask that anyone with information or footage that could help our investigation gets in touch with police as soon as possible. “We will be relentless in our pursuit of those responsible for this and other, similar, hateful acts against London’s communities.”

A close-up of some damage to a doorway by a row of shops as police investigate the scene of an attempted arson attack on April 18. Picture: Alishia Abodunde/Getty Images