A Jewish tourist couple was beaten up by ten migrants who chanted 'Free Palestine' and set a rottweiler on them during an anti-semitic attack in Venice.

The pair, an American and an Israeli, were walking down the Strada Nuova, one of the city's main shopping streets near the Rialto Bridge, in Orthodox clothing when they were approached by a group of North African men.

They tried to run away, but were chased and surrounded by the gang, who then started their vicious assault.

One of the group slapped the man, before another set his unmuzzled rottweiler on the tourists.

The woman also injured her ankle after a glass bottle was thrown and shattered.

Heavily armed police officers from the Guardia di Finanza, Italy's financial crime unit, eventually arrived at the scene and stopped the attack.