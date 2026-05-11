The Government has announced funding for Jewish communities across England, to “tackle antisemitism and strengthen community cohesion in those places facing the greatest risk”.

Jewish leader claims life in UK like ‘Germany in the early 30s’. Picture: Tony Gordon

By Thea Rickard

A Jewish community leader from Bristol has told LBC that antisemitism is “way worse than it has ever been”, saying he feels like he’s living in “Germany in the early 30s”.

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Vice President of the Bristol Hebrew Congregation, Tony Gordon, 80, told LBC the local synagogue has been forced to permanently lock its gates to help manage the threats worshippers face. He said: “As a youngster, I was brought up in Leeds, which is the third largest Jewish community in the country. And in my youth and in my early teens, there were a few antisemitic incidents. It was the time of the rise of the National Front. But I've never seen anything like this. “This is way, way worse than it has ever been in the last, well, I can only count for the last 80 years, but certainly in the last 80 years. “There is absolutely no doubt whatsoever that there is a recognisable relationship between what is happening now and what was happening in Germany, for example, in the early '30s. And we know what that led to in the long term in Germany. "And the question I wake up to every day is, ‘are we currently at peak lunacy? And it will decline and get back to something liveable with, or is this a trend? And in which case, what's the end result?’” Read more: Labour minister booed with 'shame' as thousands gather at anti-Semitism rally in London Read more: Jewish community told 'this country belongs to you and us' in letter of support following disturbing rise in anti-Semitic attacks

Mr Gordon said the local synagogue has been forced to permanently lock its gates to help manage the threats worshippers face. Picture: Alamy