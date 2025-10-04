Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, also known as Tommy Robinson. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Leaders of Britain’s Jewish community have criticised an Israeli minister for inviting “thug” Tommy Robinson to visit the country.

Amichai Chikli, Israel’s minister for the diaspora and combating antisemitism, said he was “proud to host British patriot” Robinson, real name Stephen Yaxley-Lennon, later this month. He lauded the far-right activist as a “courageous leader on the front line against radical Islam”. But the Board of Deputies of British Jews and the Jewish Leadership Council said Robinson “represents the very worst of Britain”. The invitation to Robinson was extended in the wake of the terror attack at the Heaton Park Hebrew Congregation Synagogue in Manchester. The Jewish leadership groups said Mr Chikli’s actions had hit the British community in its “darkest hour”. Read more: Hostages will return to Israel 'in days', Netanyahu vows as Trump reveals 'withdrawal line' Read more: Tommy Robinson invited to Israel after the Manchester attacks - caller Mark is ‘horrified’

They said: “Tommy Robinson is a thug who represents the very worst of Britain. “His presence undermines those genuinely working to tackle Islamist extremism and foster community cohesion. “Minister Chikli has proven himself to be a diaspora minister in name only. “In our darkest hour, he has ignored the views of the vast majority of British Jews, who utterly and consistently reject Robinson and everything he stands for.” Former Tory cabinet minister Baroness Sayeeda Warsi also criticised the “irresponsible and deeply dangerous behaviour” of inviting “a man with multiple convictions for violence and fraud”. Lady Warsi, the peer who was the first Muslim woman to serve in cabinet, said: “At a time all communities in the UK are uniting to support our Jewish community as they grieve, the state of Israel is sowing division in our country, supporting and promoting those that platform hate and making our country unsafe.” Sunder Katwala, director of the think tank British Future, said: “Tommy Robinson is a voice of prejudice and division. There should be cross-party and multi-faith pressure on the Israeli government to withdraw its invitation. “Most British Jewish voices have consistently been clear that they reject Robinson’s bogus claim to be an ally of their community. It is important that we hear that again now.” Robinson confirmed that he would accept the Israeli minister’s invitation. Robinson, who has previously been jailed for contempt of court, said Thursday’s assault in Manchester “has strengthened my conviction that the United Kingdom and Israel are fighting the same battle – against the scourge of Islamic jihad”.

