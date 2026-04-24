Jewish man inspecting houses targeted in ‘anti-Semitic’ tirade in Slough street
Video footage shared online shows the cyclist repeatedly asking him what he is "doing round here", before getting increasingly angry, abusing him verbally, and threatening to break his jaw
A man has been arrested after a Jewish man was accosted in the street and labelled a "baby killer" by a stranger.
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The Jewish man was out in a street in Slough inspecting a property when a cyclist passes by.
Video footage shared online shows the cyclist repeatedly asking him what he is "doing round here", before getting increasingly angry, abusing him verbally, threatening to break his jaw and trying to knock the man's phone out of his hand.
He accuses the man of "killing kids in Palestine" as he launches into a tirade of anti-Semitic abuse.
An older man comes over to try to calm him down, but another person can be heard in the background encouraging him to "knock him out".
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Investigating officer Detective Inspector Terry Dixon, of the Berkshire East Priority Crime Team, said: “We know this incident will cause a great deal of concern within our Jewish communities, I would like to reassure you that we are progressing this investigation as a priority.
“We urge anyone who was in the area at the time and saw what happened to please get in touch with us if you haven’t already."
Following the incident, Shafiq Rahman, aged 48, of Lismore Park, Slough, has been charged with one count of racially/religiously aggravated common assault, racially/religiously aggravated fear/provocation of violence by words and criminal damage.
He has been remanded to appear at Reading Magistrates' Court on April 24.
Detective Inspector Terry Dixon added: "Antisemitic incidents, or indeed any hate-related incident reported in the Thames Valley, will not be tolerated by police and we will do everything in our power to bring those responsible to justice.
“At the current time, we have not received any similar reports in the area. If you do witness or have been the victim of any similar incident, please do report it to police so we can investigate it."