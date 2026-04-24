A man has been arrested after a Jewish man was accosted in the street and labelled a "baby killer" by a stranger.

The Jewish man was out in a street in Slough inspecting a property when a cyclist passes by.

Video footage shared online shows the cyclist repeatedly asking him what he is "doing round here", before getting increasingly angry, abusing him verbally, threatening to break his jaw and trying to knock the man's phone out of his hand.

He accuses the man of "killing kids in Palestine" as he launches into a tirade of anti-Semitic abuse.

An older man comes over to try to calm him down, but another person can be heard in the background encouraging him to "knock him out".

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Investigating officer Detective Inspector Terry Dixon, of the Berkshire East Priority Crime Team, said: “We know this incident will cause a great deal of concern within our Jewish communities, I would like to reassure you that we are progressing this investigation as a priority.