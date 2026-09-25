A man accused of stabbing two Jewish men in the street in Golders Green has denied attempted murder.

Essa Suleiman, 45, is accused of targeting Shloime Rand, 34, and Norman Shine, 76, in a knife attack in the north London neighborhood on 29 April this year.

He also pleaded not guilty to a third count of attempted murder relating to an unconnected incident earlier that day.

Suleiman appeared at the Old Bailey via CVP link on Friday.

He is due to stand trial at the Old Bailey from March 1 2027.

The court previously heard that on the day of the incident, the defendant attended the home address of his friend Mr Hussein and attacked him with a knife.

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