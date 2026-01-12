Labour MP Damian Egan was been banned from visiting the school in his Bristol North East constituency over his alleged support for 'Israel's onslaught in Gaza'

A Jewish MP has been prevented from visiting a school in his constituency over concerns his presence would ‘inflame’ teachers and parents.

Labour MP Damian Egan's routine visit to a school in his Bristol North East constituency was reportedly cancelled following a campaign by the National Education Union's staff group and the Palestine Solidarity Campaign. The groups highlighted his connection to Labour Friends of Israel and what they described as his support for the "onslaught in Gaza". Communities Secretary Steve Reed revealed on Sunday that a Jewish colleague was banned in case his presence "inflames" teachers, branding the move "an absolute outrage." "I have a colleague who is Jewish, who has been banned from visiting a school and refused permission to visit a school in his own constituency, in case his presence inflames the teachers. That is an absolute outrage," he told Jewish News. He added: "They will be called in, and they will be held to account for doing that, because you cannot have people with those kinds of attitudes teaching our children. You just can't have it." While Mr Reed chose not to name the colleague, social media posts from last September show campaigners celebrating the ban on the MP's visit.

The post reads: “Victory for Education Workers, Parents and the Community.“MP Damien Egan’s planned school visit at Bristol Brunel Academy this Friday has been cancelled after concerns were raised by the NEU trade union staff group, parents and local constituents. “This is a clear message: politicians who openly support Israel's genocidal assault on Gaza are not welcome in our schools. "Egan is Vice Chair of Labour Friends of Israel and has visited Israel since the current onslaught on Gaza began, demonstrating his support. “We celebrate this cancellation as a win for safeguarding, solidarity, and for the power of the NEU trade union staff group, parents, and campaigners standing together.” LBC has approached the school for comment. Labour Friends of Israel is a group of Labour MPs campaigning for a strong bilateral relationship between the United Kingdom and Israel.