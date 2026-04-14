Immanuel College, in Bushey, Hertfordshire, will close its doors for good in August due to “significant and sustained” financial pressures, governors said. Picture: Google

By Frankie Elliott

Britain's top Jewish private school has announced it will close this summer because of Labour's VAT hikes on fees.

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Immanuel College, in Bushey, Hertfordshire, will close its doors for good in August due to “significant and sustained” financial pressures, governors said. The £29,700-a-year independent school also blamed Rachel Reeves’ employer National Insurance increase and the 20 per cent VAT added to private school fees from January 2025. Read more: Water boss admits he 'got it wrong' and will forgo £115,000 bonus after outage failures Read more: Former Treloar’s pupils infected in blood scandal to receive more compensation

Despite being ranked as the country’s best-performing Jewish school in The Sunday Times Parent Power Guide in 2025, pupil numbers at the school have fallen in recent years. The country's only mainstream Jewish private senior school also recorded a £2m loss in the year to August 2025, its latest accounts show. Similar financial woes have also plagued Immanuel College's prep school, which meant it was forced to close last year. Daniel Levy, chairman of governors at the 35-year-old college, said: “The introduction of VAT on independent school fees has added further strain to an already challenged sector. “This has been compounded by prolonged high inflation, increased National Insurance contributions and declining pupil numbers. “Additionally, the growing popularity of Jewish state schools has contributed to enrolment falling to unsustainable levels.” Mr Levy said closing the mixed school, which educates around 360 pupils, was an “incredibly painful moment for our entire community”. Oliver Dowden, the MP for Hertsmere and a former deputy prime minister, wrote on X: "Very sad to learn of the closure of the brilliant Immanuel College at the end of the current academic year. A real blow to Bushey and the Jewish community. "Yet another victim of Labour’s VAT raid on private schools. All this will add more pressure to local state schools and risks depriving Jewish students of access to a Jewish school."

Very sad to learn of closure of the brilliant Immanuel College at the end of the current academic year. A real blow to Bushey and the Jewish community.



Yet another victim of Labour’s VAT raid on private schools.



1/2 — Oliver Dowden (@OliverDowden) April 14, 2026