It comes after a series of arson attacks at Jewish sites in London, as well as a double stabbing in Golders Green that is being treated as an act of terrorism.

People attend a "face down" antisemitism rally in Whitehall, central London. Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

Pat McFadden was booed and jeered as he took the stage at the rally against antisemitism.

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Protestors shouted “shame”, “it’s your party’s fault”, “when will you act” and “Jew harmer” at the Work and Pensions Secretary as he addressed crowds outside Downing Street. As his voice was drowned out by the boos, Mr McFadden said: “Friends, I hear you, I am with you, I am here to fight antisemitism.” Protesters could be seen waving Israeli flags, the Union flag, Iranian protest flags and holding protest placards. Some signs say “British Jews deserve better”, “where is Keir” and “Brits against antisemitism”. The Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch has addressed the crowds along with the leader of the Liberal Democrats Sir Ed Davey. It comes after a series of arson attacks at Jewish sites in London, as well as a double stabbing in Golders Green that is being treated as an act of terrorism. Read More: Two men charged with filming antisemitic TikTok videos in north London Read More: Jewish community told 'this country belongs to you and us' in letter of support following disturbing rise in anti-Semitic attacks

People attend a "face down" antisemitism rally in Whitehall. Picture: Alamy

Sir Ed said: “Extremism is the enemy of the Jewish people. Extremism is the enemy of our country. “I say to moderates, let us unite. Let us unite, because the extremists are on the march and if we don’t unite, they will win. “I want to make sure that we can continue this fight so we can get back our country, so you don’t have to contemplate leaving our great country, and I commit myself and my party to work with other moderates, to make sure that happens.” Richard Tice, deputy leader of Reform UK, was met with applause and praise as he addressed a rally against antisemitism in central London. He told the cheering crowd: “The scourge of antisemitism has been allowed to flourish in our beloved country, and we have to say we are sick and tired of warm words from waffly politicians.” He added: “We need to take on the failure of leadership in our universities. Maybe we should say to the universities, if you allow this to carry on, forget any form of grants. Forget any form of student loans. Forget any form of research funding.”

Richard Tice speaking at the rally. Picture: Getty

Kemi Badenoch, leader of the opposition, was met with raucous applause and cheers. She said: “Many of you know that I was born in this country, but I grew up in Nigeria, and in 2014, I remember when 300 schoolgirls were stolen from their school by Islamic extremists, and only a few returned. I remember on October 7, I saw that same terror, the murder and the massacre of young people at a music festival. “There are many, many different pockets of antisemitism in this country, but I am most worried about the growth of extremism and terror around the world and how it targets many groups in this country. “Britain has been a sanctuary for Jewish people, and it must always be a sanctuary for Jewish people.” Former Conservative Chancellor Sir Sajid Javid, who is at the protest, told LBC the recent attacks "aren't just an attack on Britain's Jewish people, it's an attack on British society, British values, the very fabric of our democracy." Asked what he would say to Sir Keir Starmer about his handling of the series of attacks, Sir Sajid, who is chair of the Holocaust Memorial Day Trust, said the PM was "very sincere and he really wants to tackle this," but that"there is still more that can be done."