Spare a thought for the many Jewish parents who have seen their children set off for university in recent days against the backdrop of the Manchester terror attack and undimmed, obsessive hostility towards Israel throughout the cultural, media, and political sectors.

At the point when these students should be reuniting with friends and enjoying Freshers Week, they are instead having to contend with a disgraceful series of anti-Israel university events on the same day as the second anniversary of the 7th October Hamas atrocity. The insensitivity and apparent extremism on display are sickening.

The story of anti-Jewish racism at British universities is not a new one. I vividly recall raising the alarm in the House of Lords a decade ago when ‘anti-Zionism’ – the racist belief that the Jewish people uniquely have no right to self-determination - was taking root during Jeremy Corbyn’s leadership of the Labour Party. At that time, our country’s greatest academic institutions were emerging as the hotbeds of this new form of antisemitism with hardline left-wingers and Islamists beginning their unusual alliance.

I have, however, been astonished at the ease and speed with which this fringe ideology has evolved into the defining ideology of students - and large swathes of wider society - in the 2020s. Perversely, this poison was devastatingly advanced by the events of October 7th, and it is troubling how the Government and university leaders have proven so woefully incapable of recognising it, let alone beginning to tackle it effectively.

As a former Independent Adjudicator for Higher Education and Principal of St Anne’s College, Oxford, I have extensive experience in investigating and resolving student complaints about universities. And yet, I cannot ever recall a time when such a large volume of student complaints about antisemitism has occurred and not been dealt with. The universities are sidestepping the misery of Jewish students and placating the majority of hate mongers.

It is indisputable that Jewish students are enduring an unprecedented wave of racism and extremism. In May, StandWithUs UK’s Voice of Students 2024/25 report gave a stark insight into the situation and received prominent coverage in the British media. It was also the subject of a debate in the House of Lords in which I joined a dozen other cross-party peers in expressing horror at the situation that university authorities have allowed to occur. The Government failed to act upon this sad indictment.

Those universities which now accept that there is a problem with Jew hate on their campuses - of which there are precious few - seem unable to work out what to do. While well-intentioned, these responses aren’t fit for purpose in meeting the size and nature of the challenge. They also fail to recognise that it isn’t only their students peddling inflammatory language and intimidating Jewish students, because there is no shortage of academics who are abusing their privileged platforms to spread the same hatred.

Of course, universities are by no means alone in their inability to counter Jew hate and the hardline obsession with Israel. It crosses the British state – from NHS doctors and legal practitioners facing no consequences for their antisemitic tirades, through to the BBC providing an unquestioning platform for Hamas propaganda and the failure of courts to punish acts of anti-Jewish criminality. And, of course, the shameful failure of the police to end the weekly hate marches which have been rife with extremist and racist rhetoric. The very institutions charged with upholding equality have abandoned Jewish citizens to a hostile atmosphere wherever they turn.

To begin tackling antisemitism, we must recognise that contemporary anti-Jewish racism is cynically masked as so-called ‘anti-Zionism’. The framing of antisemitism as faith-based discrimination is misguided and outdated, because the prevailing discourse is the targeting of the very legitimacy of the State of Israel and those who support it, who are, of course, mostly Jews.

Those calling for Israel’s destruction are not offended by Jewish religious practices. Their issue is with Jews, whom they derisively label ‘Zionists’ in a thinly veiled attempt to avoid more overt, traditional expressions of antisemitism.

The failing is compounded by the focus of the Government and universities on far-right extremism, which belies a remarkable lack of understanding. This is not to diminish the clear challenges posed by far-right extremism, but the most common expressions of contemporary antisemitism emanate from far-left and Islamist extremists.

The genocidal refrain of “From the river to the sea” and “globalise the intifada” is not peaceful protest. It is a call for the obliteration of 7 million Jews in Israel and elsewhere, and the overwhelming majority of Jews perceive it as a call to violence. It is time that this hateful rhetoric was combatted. It is more than “un-British”, as the Prime Minister has taken to saying in the wake of the Manchester synagogue terror attack. It is an outright attack on a minority and would be seen as such were any other minority group being targeted in this manner.

We face a generational challenge. The UK has been infected with a sickness, and it will require enormous effort to expel it. We need better education and the courage to confront violence. The first step, however, in curing any illness comes with its diagnosis. It is time we faced up to the pernicious reality of anti-Zionism.

