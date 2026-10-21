A man has been arrested after three Jewish women, one of whom was pushing a baby in a pram, were assaulted in north-east London.

Abdisamad Siad, 33, of Pilgrims Way, Islington, has been charged with three counts of assault by beating.

Police were called around 1:40pm on Monday to reports a man had been detained by Shomrim after assaulting three Jewish women.

One of the women was pushing her young baby in a pram when she was attacked, police say. The three women are believed to have suffered minor injuries.

Officers raced to the scene and arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of racially-aggravated common assault.

Siad will appear before Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 October.

Patrols have been increased in the local area in light of the assaults, and the Met is engaging Jewish community leaders to provide further reassurance.

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