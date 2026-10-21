Man charged after Jewish woman attacked while pushing pram North London
One of the women was pushing her young baby in a pram when she was attacked, police say
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A man has been arrested after three Jewish women, one of whom was pushing a baby in a pram, were assaulted in north-east London.
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Abdisamad Siad, 33, of Pilgrims Way, Islington, has been charged with three counts of assault by beating.
Police were called around 1:40pm on Monday to reports a man had been detained by Shomrim after assaulting three Jewish women.
One of the women was pushing her young baby in a pram when she was attacked, police say. The three women are believed to have suffered minor injuries.
Officers raced to the scene and arrested a 33-year-old man on suspicion of racially-aggravated common assault.
Siad will appear before Highbury Corner Magistrates’ Court on Wednesday, 21 October.
Patrols have been increased in the local area in light of the assaults, and the Met is engaging Jewish community leaders to provide further reassurance.
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The suspect was subsequently further arrested on suspicion of causing grievous bodily harm, in connection with an unrelated assault on a woman who is believed to be known to him in the Islington area on Friday October 16. He remains in police custody.
Chief Inspector Erica Crawshaw of the Metropolitan Police said: "This was an alarming and distressing incident and we are grateful to our partners in the Shomrim for detaining a suspect prior to the arrival of officers. “We have launched an investigation and would ask that anyone with information that could help police, or any victims who have not yet come forward, contact us as soon as possible.
"Antisemitic behaviour and hate crime of any kind will not be tolerated.
"We recognise the concern that this incident will have caused the Jewish community here in Hackney. We have increased patrols in the area and we are speaking to community leaders to provide further reassurance."
Anyone with information about the incidents in Clapton Common that could assist police is asked to call 101, quoting reference 3400/19OCT26 or Crimestoppers, anonymously, on 0800 555 111.