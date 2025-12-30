Tatiana Schlossberg, JFK's granddaughter, has died aged 35. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of John F Kennedy, has died aged 35 following a battle with cancer.

Her death was announced by her family in a social media post shared by the John F Kennedy Library Foundation. The family said: "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts." The post was signed “George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory.” Ms Schlossberg, a climate journalist, revealed in November that she had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer. In an essay, she wrote that she had been given less than a year to live. Read more: RFK Jr axes $500m in mRNA vaccine funding in the US Read more: JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg reveals terminal cancer diagnosis

Ms Schlossberg took aim at her relative, Health Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr, in a recent essay. Picture: Getty