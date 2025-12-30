JFK’s granddaughter Tatiana Schlossberg dies aged 35
Tatiana Schlossberg, the granddaughter of John F Kennedy, has died aged 35 following a battle with cancer.
Her death was announced by her family in a social media post shared by the John F Kennedy Library Foundation.
The family said: "Our beautiful Tatiana passed away this morning. She will always be in our hearts."
The post was signed “George, Edwin and Josephine Moran, Ed, Caroline, Jack, Rose and Rory.”
Ms Schlossberg, a climate journalist, revealed in November that she had been diagnosed with an aggressive form of cancer.
In an essay, she wrote that she had been given less than a year to live.
She launched an attack on her relative, the vaccine sceptic and Health Secretary of the US, Robert F Kennedy Jr, as she did so.
"As I spent more and more of my life under the care of doctors, nurses, and researchers striving to improve the lives of others, I watched as Bobby cut nearly a half billion dollars for research into mRNA vaccines, technology that could be used against certain cancers," she wrote in the New Yorker.
She also revaled her fears that her young children may not remember her.
Her cancer was first spotted by doctors after the birth of her second child, when her high white blood cell count turned out to be acute myeloid leukaemia – a cancer of the blood and bone marrow, with a rare mutation.
Ms Schlossberg underwent multiple rounds of chemotherapy, two stem cell transplants and took part in clinical trials.
Her father is the renowned designer and artist Edwin Schlossberg.
Her sister, Rose, donated stem cells for her cancer treatment. She also has one brother, called Jack.
Ms Schlossberg published Inconspicuous Consumption: The Environmental Impact You Don’t Know You Have in 2019, earning her the Rachel Carson Environment Book Award.
The judges wrote that her readers “will find solace, humor and a route to feeling empowered with possibilities for positive change, rather than drained by an accumulation of bad news.”