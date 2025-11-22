John F. Kennedy's granddaughter has revealed she has been battling terminal cancer for more than a year.

Tatiana Schlossberg, 35, was "bewildered" when she was diagnosed with acute myeloid leukemia, a type of blood cancer, in May 2024.

Writing a candid essay for the New Yorker on the 62nd anniversary of JFK's assassination, Schlossberg said she was "one of the healthiest people I knew", showing no symptoms before the diagnosis.

Doctors only found the disease after detecting an imbalance in her white blood cell count during routine blood tests following the birth to her second child.

Discussing the diagnosis in "A Battle With My Blood", she said: "A few hours later, my doctor noticed that my blood count looked strange.

"A normal white-blood-cell count is around four to eleven thousand cells per microliter. Mine was a hundred and thirty-one thousand cells per microliter.

"It could just be something related to pregnancy and delivery, the doctor said, or it could be leukemia."

Schlossberg was diagnosed with a "rare mutation called Inversion 3", which 'could not be cured by a standard course".

"I did not — could not — believe that they were talking about me," she wrote.

"I had swum a mile in the pool the day before, nine months pregnant. I wasn’t sick. I didn’t feel sick. I was actually one of the healthiest people I knew."