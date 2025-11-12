John F Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg is running for the US house next year.

He has announced that he is seeking a key New York seat set to be vacated by long-time Democratic representative Jerry Nadler.

In a campaign video posted on social media, Mr Schlossberg said 250 years after the US was founded, the country is "at a turning point".

"It's a crisis at every level," he said.

He criticised the impact Trump's Big Beautiful Bill has had on the cost of living crisis, and what he called a "corruption crisis" where Trump is "picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office".

