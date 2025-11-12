JFK's grandson announces bid for US house seat
John F Kennedy's grandson Jack Schlossberg is running for the US house next year.
He has announced that he is seeking a key New York seat set to be vacated by long-time Democratic representative Jerry Nadler.
In a campaign video posted on social media, Mr Schlossberg said 250 years after the US was founded, the country is "at a turning point".
"It's a crisis at every level," he said.
He criticised the impact Trump's Big Beautiful Bill has had on the cost of living crisis, and what he called a "corruption crisis" where Trump is "picking winners and losers from inside the Oval Office".
"It’s cronyism, not capitalism," he added.
"It’s a constitutional crisis with one dangerous man in control of all three branches of government. He’s stripping citizens of their civil rights and silencing his critics."
He continued: "The worst part is: it doesn’t have to be this way. And it wasn’t, always."
"This district should have a representative who can harness the creativity, energy and drive of this district and translate that into political power in Washington," Mr Schlossberg said.
Mr Schlossberg is running for Congress to represent his home, New York’s 12th congressional district, where he was born and raised.
He has drummed up a large following on social media with frequent posts weighing in on national issues, including taking aim at his cousin Health Secretary Robert F Kennedy Jr.
The only grandson of JFK, who was assassinated in 1963, Mr Schlossberg endorsed then-Vice President Kamala Harris in her bid for president in 2024.