Jill Biden says she thought husband was having a stroke during 2024 debate
Joe Biden struggled through the infamous 2024 debate which ultimately resulted in his withdrawal from the presidential race
Jill Biden has spoken out about the moment her husband struggled through his 2024 presidential debate, claiming she thought he might have had a stroke.
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The former first lady told CBS, “I was frightened, because I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never.”
“As I watched it, I thought: ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke,’” she said in a 30-second clip of an interview set to air on Sunday. “And it scared me to death.”
Biden’s performance in the debate sent shockwaves through Washington and beyond, prompting concern among Democrats and criticism of his inclusion in the presidential race.
Following the backlash, Biden withdrew his bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the role.
The 81-year-old former president struggled through the 90-minute debate, repeatedly mumbling through words, taking long pauses and occasionally becoming incoherent.
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'That's what gave us President Trump.'— LBC (@LBC) May 28, 2026
As Jill Biden reveals she thought her husband was 'having a stroke' during the 2024 presidential debate, @NickFerrariLBC reflects on the moment the Democrats 'knew they had to get Joe Biden out'. pic.twitter.com/5F0wnv3jTl
The poor show caused his opponent, Donald Trump, to jibe: “I really don’t know what he said at the end of that sentence. I don’t think he knows what he said either.”
In one standout moment, Biden attempted to criticise Trump’s proposed tax cut policies and national debt, but accidentally said: “We finally beat Medicare.”
It was later clarified that he meant to say his administration had “beat big pharma”.
However, the stumble unfortunately put the nail in the coffin for many of the former president’s critics about his mental and physical ability to handle the role of president.
Biden also struggled to remain coherent in a question on reproductive rights and instead started to give an answer about a woman killed by immigrants, adding fuel to a debate frequently initiated by Republicans.
Jill Biden has always stood strong behind her husband through his career as the US’s oldest president.
Shortly after the June 2024 debate, Jill spoke in support of her husband’s performance, saying, “Joe, you did such a great job. You answered every question. You knew all the facts.”
The former first lady’s memoir, View from the East Wing, which is expected to detail her experience at the White House, is set to be released next week.
Her husband’s difficult re-election bid, as well as his historic decision to withdraw, are expected to be detailed within.