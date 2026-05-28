Jill Biden has spoken out about the moment her husband struggled through his 2024 presidential debate, claiming she thought he might have had a stroke.

The former first lady told CBS, “I was frightened, because I had never, ever seen Joe like that before or since. Never.”

“As I watched it, I thought: ‘Oh, my God, he’s having a stroke,’” she said in a 30-second clip of an interview set to air on Sunday. “And it scared me to death.”

Biden’s performance in the debate sent shockwaves through Washington and beyond, prompting concern among Democrats and criticism of his inclusion in the presidential race.

Following the backlash, Biden withdrew his bid and endorsed Vice President Kamala Harris for the role.

The 81-year-old former president struggled through the 90-minute debate, repeatedly mumbling through words, taking long pauses and occasionally becoming incoherent.

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