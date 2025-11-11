An inquest into the 88-year-old's death took place on Tuesday

Dame Jilly Cooper died following a fall at her home, an inquest heard. Picture: Getty

By Alex Storey

Dame Jilly Cooper died from a fatal head injury after falling down a flight of stairs at her home, an inquest was told.

Jilly Cooper began publishing the Rutshire Chronicles in the 1980s. Picture: Alamy

At Gloucestershire Coroners' Court on Tuesday, senior coroner Katy Skerrett reached a conclusion of accidental death and said Dame Jilly died as a result of a traumatic subdural haematoma. Paramedics who first arrived at her home found her conscious and describing a ‘severe headache’. She said she had a ‘vague recollection’ of falling down Her daughter, Emily Tarrant, believed her mother fell down the stairs due to blood found at that area of the property. Hospital tests revealed she had suffered a ‘catastrophic’ skull fracture that was likely unsurvivable. Her condition deteriorated overnight and she died in hospital the following morning. The coroner said: "The deceased was Dame Jill Jilly' Cooper, an 88-year-old lady. "When she passed away was October 5 2025 at 8.30am. Where she passed away was at Gloucestershire Royal Hospital where she had been transferred. "The circumstances surrounding her tragic death were she had suffered an unwitnessed fall at her home address on October 4. She fell, perhaps down some stairs, sustaining a significant head injury. "There were no suspicious circumstances surrounding her fall. She passed away later, on October 5, with family present. "This is a case of accidental death, the accident being the unwitnessed fall by Dame Cooper at Dame Cooper’s address, triggering the tragic events that thereafter followed. “May this office extend their sincere condolences to Dame Cooper’s family." The author is was best known for her series the "Rutshire Chronicles", which were described as romantic and racy. Her first novel in the Rutshire series, Riders, was published in 1985.

Dame Jilly Cooper (2nd left) with her daughter Emily Tarrant (left) and son Felix Cooper and his wife Edwina (right) after being made a Dame Commander of the British Empire by King Charles III at Windsor Castle last year. Picture: Alamy

Born in Hornchurch, Essex in 1937, Dame Jilly grew up in Yorkshire and attended the private Godolphin School in Salisbury. Her father was a brigadier and her family moved to London in the 1950s where she became a reporter on The Middlesex Independent when she was 20. The famed author once revealed she was sacked from 22 jobs before ending up in book publishing. Following her death, The Queen described her as a "legend" and a "wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many." She said in a message: "I was so saddened to learn of Dame Jilly’s death last night.

Jilly Cooper at The Queen's Reading Room Festival in September. Picture: Alamy

Dame Jilly Cooper pictured at her home in Gloucestershire. Picture: Alamy