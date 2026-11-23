Dame Jilly Cooper’s estate is facing legal action over claims that one of her novels was heavily plagiarised.

She added: “It absolutely boils my blood to think of someone stealing my mother’s work because I know how hard she worked at her craft.

“To steal her work so extensively and to profit off it is unconscionable,” she told The Observer, which first published the allegations.

Ms McFadden’s daughter, Caroline, said that she was mulling over whether to take legal action over the alleged use of the work of her late mother, who died in 2024.

Dame Cooper allegedly repeated passages from two other books - Cyra McFadden’s 1977 book The Serial, and Josephine Tey’s 1978 novel The Franchise Affair.

She lifted entire scenes and dialogue from other works and only changed characters’ names, it has been claimed.

The late author has been accused of committing “extensive and deliberate plagiarism” in sections of her 1978 novel Prudence.

“I will be looking at legal options as this can’t be allowed to stand. I sincerely hope that all … Cooper’s work will be scrutinised to see if this was a pattern of hers and other talented authors’ work stolen.”

The Observer found 15 allegedly plagiarised passages from The Serial, first released as a weekly serialisation in a US newspaper before its publication as a book in 1977.

It found similarities in the dialogue between Dame Cooper’s character, Berenice, a US feminist, and The Serial’s Kate Holroyd.

Referring to her ex-husband Harvey, Kate says in The Serial: “I wanted an open, loving relationship, based on growth and trust and sharing, and Harvey wanted his jockey shorts ironed. I mean we just weren’t coming from the same place at all.”

In Prudence, Dame Cooper’s character Bernice says of her ex-husband: “I wanted an open living relationship based on trust and growth, and all he wanted was his jockey shorts ironed. I mean we weren’t coming from the same place at all.”

Dame Cooper also “lifts directly” from chapter 22 of The Franchise Affair, The Observer claimed.

Dame Cooper, who died aged 88 after a fall in 2025, has sold over 11 million books in the UK alone and is best known for bestselling “bonkbuster” novels including Rivals, which has been made into a Disney + show.

She won the inaugural Comedy Women in Print lifetime achievement award in 2019 and was made a dame for her services to literature and charity in 2024.

In February, Queen Camilla, one of her closest friends, led to tributes following her death, describing her as a “legend” and a “wonderfully witty and compassionate friend to me and so many”.

While legal claims can no longer be brought against Dame Cooper herself, her estate and her publishers could face legal action over potential copyright infringement, it is understood. It is also not the first time Dame Cooper has been accused of plagiarism.

In 1993, the bestselling writer admitted it was “terribly embarrassing” after similarities emerged between Elaine Dundy’s 1958 novel The Dud Avocado and her books Emily and Bella.

LBC has approached Cooper’s agent, Felicity Blunt at Curtis Brown, and her publisher, Penguin, for comment.