Jim Carrey marries long-term girlfriend in private LA ceremony
The actor, 64, exchanged nuptials with girlfriend Min Ah seven months after the couple made their red carpet debut
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Jim Carrey has married his long-term girlfriend in a private LA ceremony.
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Multiple news outlets reported on Wednesday that the “Truman Show” actor exchanged nuptials with his girlfriend Min Ah.
It is unclear how long the pair have been dating but the two were photographed together in February 2022 leaving a charity event together.
The couple made their red carpet debut at the César Awards in Paris in February, where Carrey, 64, accepted an honorary award for his work.
While accepting the award, he thanked his “wonderful” family and his “sublime companion,” Min Ah.
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“I love you, Min Ah,” he said.
The marriage is Carrey's third.
He was previously married to his “Dumb and Dumber” co-star, Lauren Holly, from 1996–1997.
Prior to that he was married to Melissa Womer from 1987–1995 with whom he shares a daughter, Jane Erin Carrey.
Carrey, 64, is best known for roles in The Mask (1994), Dumb and Dumber (1994) and the Truman Show (1998).
The actor's appearance raised eyebrows when he attended the César Awards in February, with social media users speculating that he had undergone plastic surgery.
His spokesperson brushed away claims that a clone or impersonator had appeared at the ceremony in his place.
“Jim Carrey attended the César Awards, where he accepted his Honorary César Award,” the representative claimed.