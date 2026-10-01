Jim Carrey has married his long-term girlfriend in a private LA ceremony.

Multiple news outlets reported on Wednesday that the “Truman Show” actor exchanged nuptials with his girlfriend Min Ah.

It is unclear how long the pair have been dating but the two were photographed together in February 2022 leaving a charity event together.

The couple made their red carpet debut at the César Awards in Paris in February, where Carrey, 64, accepted an honorary award for his work.

While accepting the award, he thanked his “wonderful” family and his “sublime companion,” Min Ah.

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