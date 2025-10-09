Sir Jim Ratcliffe, the co-owner of Manchester United and head of petrochemicals giant INEOS, has warned that an "11th-hour intervention" is needed to save the chemical industry.

Sir Jim has called on European politicians to reduce price pressures for chemical producers across the continent to prevent the industry from falling apart.

He said: "There's, in my view, not a great deal of time left before we see a catastrophic decline in the chemical industry in Europe."

Sir Jim, Britain's richest man, said that the biggest issue facing businesses like his was gas and electricity costs.

He also said that legislators need to be "more reactive" on tariffs to protect competition as Donald Trump's trade war with the European Union continues.

