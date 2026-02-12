One of Britain's richest men has taken it upon himself to tell us all about dastardly immigrants coming over here and taking hard-earned money from taxpayers without paying back into the pot.

Thank God we finally have someone to tell us about the real problems that Britain faces.

This comes from a man whose genius extends to sacking tea ladies to pay Ruben Amorim £20 million to leave his club.

A business success that gave Erik ten Hag a new contract before abruptly, and expensively, sacking him weeks into a season.

A numbers man whose data on the UK's population was 20 years out of date.

And a working-class hero who moved to Monaco to avoid paying tax in the country of his birth, pulling up the ladder behind him.

We Brits are lucky to have you, Sir Jim, to show us how to make the right choices.

And in the spirit of making hard decisions and opposing handouts, I have an idea: pay for your own stadium.

A day after pleading poverty and alleging that England's most famous football club nearly ran out of money, you announced your great, big white elephant.

Looking like a circus tent, complete with vague promises about how it would benefit Britain, you stuck your hand out and asked Rachel Reeves to pay for part of your folly.

And she, for some reason, obliged.

Rather than asking the country you seem to loathe and have fled to Monaco to avoid paying taxes to, how about you dip into your estimated fortune of £17.4billion?

Until you do, maybe you should keep your abhorrent language about immigration to yourself and use the free time to look into the backgrounds of the players you shell out exorbitant amounts for. You may find that immigration has done you some good after all.

Or better yet, reflect upon the fact that after exiting the UK to avoid paying your fair share, you have abdicated your responsibility to tell anyone how to run the country you've washed your hands of.

____________________

Chay Quinn is a reporter for LBC.

LBC Opinion provides a platform for diverse opinions on current affairs and matters of public interest.

The views expressed are those of the authors and do not necessarily reflect the official LBC position.

To contact us email opinion@lbc.co.uk