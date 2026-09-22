UK gas prices are now reportedly 12 times higher than in the US

INEOS chairman Sir Jim Ratcliffe. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Sir Jim Ratcliffe’s chemicals giant Ineos is pausing production at three plants in Hull, warning that UK industry is being priced out of the global market by soaring gas costs.

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The billionaire Manchester United co-owner said the company had been forced to “mothball” some of Europe’s most efficient chemical plants, with UK gas prices now reportedly 12 times higher than in the US and eight times above Chinese rivals. The sites on Humberside make chemicals used in pharmaceuticals, clothing, cosmetics, detergents, paint, glue and construction materials. One plant produces acetic acid, used in vinegar and adhesives, while another makes a key ingredient in aspirin. Ineos said around 1,000 workers could be affected by the decision, including 245 employees based directly at the sites. Read more: Oil and gas prices climb after Saudi Arabia closes east-west pipeline Read more: Trump pleads with Zelenskyy to 'stop hitting Putin's oil refineries' as petrol prices soar

Fuel prices on the forecourt are rapidly increasing due to the trouble in the Middle East between Iran and the US. Picture: Alamy

However, staff are understood to be staying on while the company explores buying liquefied natural gas directly from the US - a process that could take up to a year. Two of the plants have already stopped production, with the third due to pause in the coming days. Sir Jim said: “We are being forced to mothball some of the most efficient plants in Europe, but with gas prices now 12 times the level in the US and eight times that of China, we just cannot compete.” Ineos claims its Humberside operations produce chemicals with around half the carbon footprint of US competitors and one-eighth of the emissions associated with equivalent production in China. The company is now calling for tariff protection from the UK and EU against Chinese imports, as it warns the chemicals sector is being undermined by high energy costs.