The club recorded a pre-tax loss of almost £47million

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Co-owner of Manchester United. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Rowe

Manchester United posted record revenues for 2025-26 despite their absence from European competition, but recorded a pre-tax loss of almost £47million.

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The Red Devils earned £677.6m in the year ended June 30, up from the previous record of £666.5m the year before. United’s revenue guidance for next year is £740m to £760m, with the club now back in the Champions League. Chief executive Omar Berrada said: “We are pleased to have secured record revenues and adjusted EBITDA which demonstrates the underlying strength of our business, particularly in a season without European football. “This shows the direct impact of the work we have been doing over the past two years. It also proves Manchester United’s enduring popularity and commercial strength.” Read more: Sir Jim Ratcliffe's Ineos suspends production at three UK chemical sites over soaring gas prices Read more: Matheus Cunha spares Man Utd blushes with late equaliser at Fulham - but Michael Carrick's side winless in three

Old Trafford stadium, home of Manchester United Football Club. Picture: Alamy