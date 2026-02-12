Jim Ratcliffe during a Manchester United Premier League match. Picture: Getty

By Alice Padgett

Manchester United has issued a statement claiming it "prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club" after co-owner Sir Jim Ratcliffe's comments suggesting immigrants had "colonised" the UK.

After the controversial comments, the club has issued a statement saying they celebrate their "diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters". "Manchester United prides itself on being an inclusive and welcoming club. "Our diverse group of players, staff and global community of supporters, reflect the history and heritage of Manchester; a city that anyone can call home." Co-owner Sir Ratcliffe suggested the UK had been "colonised by immigrants" and has since apologised that "some people were offended" by his comments.

"You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in," he told Sky News. "I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money. “I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it's 70 million. That's 12 million people." Ratcliffe's numbers are incorrect; Britain’s population was 67 million in 2020, according to the Office of National Statistics. The last time 58 million people lived in Britain was the year 2000.

Immigration minister Mike Tapp told LBC: “I think they're inappropriate comments. And this is a man that's not even in the country. "He's living in Monaco after backing Brexit. So it's all a bit odd. My view on this is that we need to restore order and control to the immigration system. "That's exactly what we're doing. But we're doing that within our British values, which is, of course, having a firm system that's fair also. "And dialling up the rhetoric and being divisive is not helpful to anybody in this country. It's about being decent and that's what we are as a government.”

Offensive and wrong.



Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country.



Jim Ratcliffe should apologise.https://t.co/7mSnVV33oo — Keir Starmer (@Keir_Starmer) February 11, 2026

The Manchester United co-owner said in the statement on Thursday: "I am sorry that my choice of language has offended some people in the UK and Europe." He added: "It is important to raise the issue of controlled and well-managed immigration that supports economic growth." It comes as the Chancellor branded his earlier comments on immigration "disgusting", after Sir Keir Starmer called on Mr Ratcliffe to apologise. Manchester United has pointed out that it has supported the "No Room for Racism" campaign.

