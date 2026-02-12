Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham has said the comments "go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood".

Jim Ratcliffe sparked fury by saying the UK is 'colonised by immigrants'. Picture: Alamy

By Asher McShane

Ministers this morning took aim at the tax affairs of Man Utd boss Jim Ratcliffe after he said the UK was ‘colonised by immigrants’.

Sir Jim sparked a massive row after he said in an interview that “the UK has been colonised by immigrants”. “You can’t have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in,” he said. He said UK politicians need to “do some difficult things with the UK to get it back on track”. “I mean, the UK is being colonised. It’s costing too much money. The UK has been colonised by immigrants.” Justice minister Jake Richards described his comments as ‘quite offensive’ and raised questions over his tax arrangements. “There’s also something that I find quite offensive, that this man who moved to Monaco to save four billion pounds in tax is now lecturing us about immigration,” he said. “One might question whether he is the patriot that we need to comment on this issue.” Mr Richards told LBC it is "absurd to suggest we're somehow being invaded or taken over". He said the comments were "offensive because many people come to this country for, far from trying to take over the country, but to contribute. Working our NHS or in our social care system, for example. But it's perfectly legitimate to have concerns about immigration and that's why this government is taking urgent action to get a grip of our borders and bring down levels of migration generally from the one million net migration figures that we had under the Conservatives. "But his language was offensive. It was wrong and he should apologise." Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer said his remarks were “offensive and wrong” and called for an apology. “Britain is a proud, tolerant and diverse country. Jim Ratcliffe should apologise,” Sir Keir posted online. INEOS owner Sir Jim hit out at the number of people on benefits in Britain in the interview released on Wednesday. Read More: Heading ball 'likely' contributed to death of former Manchester Utd and Leeds star Gordon McQueen, coroner finds Read More: Mikel Arteta accepts Arsenal must show mental strength on pitch after home defeat to Manchester United

He warned that the UK is facing an economic and political crisis, and questioned whether Starmer is the right person to lead the country. "You can't have an economy with nine million people on benefits and huge levels of immigrants coming in," he told Sky News. "I mean, the UK has been colonised. It's costing too much money. “I mean, the population of the UK was 58 million in 2020, now it's 70 million. That's 12 million people." Ratcliffe's numbers are incorrect; Britain’s population was 67 million in 2020, according to the Office of National Statistics. The last time 58 million people lived in Britain was the year 2000.

Sir Jim Ratcliffe, Minority Shareholder of Manchester United, has drawn criticism over his comments . Picture: Getty

Taking aim at the Prime Minister, he added: "I don't know whether it's just the apparatus that hasn't allowed Keir to do it or, or he's maybe too nice - I mean, Keir is a nice man. “I like him, but it's a tough job and I think you have to do some difficult things with the UK to get it back on track, because at the moment I don't think the economy is in a good state." When pressed on Nigel Farage’s Downing Street hopes, the INEOS founder said: "I think Nigel is an intelligent man, and, I think he's got good intentions “But in a way, you could say exactly the same about Keir Starmer. I think it needs somebody who's prepared to be unpopular for a period of time to get the big issues sorted out." For his part, Nigel Farage, while not specifically backing Ratcliffe's claims, responded to Starmer: "The country has undergone unprecedented mass immigration that has changed the character of many areas in the country. "Labour may try and ignore that but Reform won't."

Sir Jim went on to compare running the country to running Manchester United, who had their lowest-ever Premier League finish last season. "I've seen quite a bit of this at the football club,” he said. “If you do difficult things, which we felt that we had to do at Manchester United... we felt like they were the right things to do. But you do become very unpopular for a while." "Well, I've been very unpopular at Manchester United because we've made lots of changes. But for the better, in my view. And I think we're beginning to see some evidence in the football club that that's beginning to pay off. "But you've got all the same issues with the country. If you really want to deal with the major issues of immigration, with people opting to take benefits rather than working for a living, if you want to deal with that, then you're going to have to do some things which are unpopular, and show some courage."

Manchester Mayor Andy Burnham slammed the comments, saying they "go against everything for which Manchester has traditionally stood". He called Manchester "a place where people of all races, faiths and none have pulled together over centuries to build our city and our institutions, including Manchester United FC". Mr Burnham continued: "Calling for curbs on levels of immigration is one thing; portraying those who come here as a hostile invading force is quite another. It is inaccurate, insulting, inflammatory and should be withdrawn. "Footballers who have arrived from all over the world to play in Greater Manchester have enhanced the life of our city-region, as have the many people working in Greater Manchester's NHS and other essential services and industries. "We appreciate their contribution as a city-region famous for the warmth of our welcome. If any criticism is needed, it should be directed towards those who have offered little contribution to our life here and have instead spent years siphoning wealth out of one of our proudest institutions."