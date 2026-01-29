Lord Wallace served as Scotland's first-ever deputy first minister and served 18 years in the House of Commons

Jim Wallace passed away on Thursday following complications with surgery, his family announced. Picture: PA

By Alex Storey

Tributes have been paid to Scotland's inaugural Deputy First Minister, Lord Jim Wallace, who has died after complications from surgery.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The 71-year-old's death was announced by his family, who said he was due to undergo a "scheduled but major procedure at the Royal Infirmary of Edinburgh" on Thursday. His wife, Rosie Wallace, said: "The family are very shocked by Jim’s death. It was all so sudden. "He was still incredibly active in a whole host of areas. Read more: Anthony Joshua fights back tears in video as he opens up on 'tragic' Nigeria crash which killed two friends Read more: Boy treated by disgraced Great Ormond Street surgeon suffered 'nightmares' and will be 'affected for life,' parents say

Scottish Lib Dem leader Jim Wallace pictured with Lib Dem Edinburgh South candidate Marilyne Maclaren (centre). Picture: Alamy

Mrs Wallace added: "Jim was still going up and down to London and participating fully in the House of Lords. He was singing in the Dunblane Cathedral choir over the festive period and he was so looking forward to spending even more time with his grandchildren." A former Liberal MP for Orkney and Shetland, Lord Wallace served 18 years at the House of Commons where he became Scottish Liberal Democrat leader in 1992 during his time there. He led the party in the first ever Holyrood elections in 1999, winning the Orkney constituency with 67 per cent of the votes cast, and serving as both an MSP and MP till he stood down from Westminster in 2001. He took the party into coalition with Labour, which won the first Scottish Parliament elections, and served three times as acting first minister. Mrs Wallace said it brought some comfort that her husband had been "surrounded by those he loved most when he died."

The Lib Dem group in the Lords is devastated this evening following the death of our own Jim Wallace.



Jim was a towering figure in Scottish and UK politics and will be deeply missed by all of us who were lucky enough to know him and work with him.



Salutes, Jim. Rest well. pic.twitter.com/SCa1KuiNtl — Lib Dem Lords (@LibDemLords) January 29, 2026

During his time at the Scottish Parliament, the former lawyer also served as justice minister, and minister for enterprise and lifelong learning, playing what was said to be a key role in the early years of devolution. Liberal Democrat leader Sir Ed Davey said: "Jim was the first Liberal Democrat MP I ever met, gave me my first job in the party and has been a good friend ever since. "He was an incredible constituency MP and an inspiration to so many as deputy first minister. "Our whole Liberal Democrat family will miss him dearly, and we hold his family in our thoughts and prayers tonight." Scottish Liberal Democrat leader Alex Cole-Hamilton hailed him as being "one of the architects of modern Scotland and one of the finest liberals our party has ever produced."

Lord Wallace died on Thursday. Picture: Alamy

Scottish First Minister John Swinney said: "His contribution to our country is demonstrated by the success and strength of the Scottish Parliament. "Jim helped shape the very first Parliament and he remained an important contributor to Holyrood as a champion of devolution and a strengthened Scottish Parliament. "Jim also gave distinguished leadership to the Church of Scotland as Moderator of the General Assembly of the Church of Scotland, a role he cherished and which was such an appropriate tribute to his deep Christian faith. "I enjoyed and valued a warm personal friendship with Jim and appreciated the immense personal kindness he always showed to me and my family. "My thoughts are very much with Rosie and her family, and on behalf of the people of Scotland, we stand with them in grieving a man who gave so much to our country."