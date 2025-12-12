Speaking to Tom Swarbrick on LBC, Jimmy also said that there needs to be a ‘redistribution of wealth’ to help fix Britain’s economy. Picture: LBC

By Asher McShane

Comedian Jimmy Carr blasted the Chancellor’s Budget last month and said that he would cancel taxes for people in their 20s if he were a politician.

Speaking to Tom Swarbrick on LBC, Jimmy also said that there needs to be a ‘redistribution of wealth’ to help fix Britain’s economy. Multi-millionaire Jimmy said that he thinks economic fixes won’t come from taxing the rich. He said that there needs to be a transfer of wealth ‘from old to young’. Jimmy Carr joins LBC's Tom Swarbrick today at 4pm

He said: "It's insane that we had a budget that poor. It's insane that we have a midwit in charge. It's crazy. What we need to do is deal in young people. Yeah, we have a society where we need a redistribution of wealth. And I don't think it necessarily needs to be from rich to poor. "I think it needs to be from old to young. I'm not concerned with inequality. I'm concerned with poverty in absolute terms, because that's fixable. Inequality isn't. "Different people have different motivations and abilities. There will always be hierarchies, but you want them to be natural hierarchies.

