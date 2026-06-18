Jimmy Fallon has been slammed by critics as “spineless” for interviewing Conor McGregor on his talk show, just months after the disgraced fighter lost his appeal in a civil rape case.

The 37-year-old Irish mixed martial artist was interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night, which the 51-year-old has hosted since 2014.

The interview was met with backlash after the fighter lost his appeal in a civil rape case, in which he allegedly "brutally raped and battered" 35-year-old Nikita Hand.

A paramedic who examined Ms Hand reported that she was "very bruised". She told the court: "I haven’t seen someone so bruised, with that intensity of bruising".

McGregor was subsequently ordered to pay £206,000 in damages, as well as costs to Ms Hand, who accused him of raping her in a Dublin hotel in 2018.

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