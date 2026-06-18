Jimmy Fallon under fire for 'spineless' Conor McGregor interview
The decision to invite Conor McGregor onto The Tonight Show was slammed as 'disgusting' after the disgraced MMA fighter lost his appeal in a civil rape case last year
Jimmy Fallon has been slammed by critics as “spineless” for interviewing Conor McGregor on his talk show, just months after the disgraced fighter lost his appeal in a civil rape case.
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The 37-year-old Irish mixed martial artist was interviewed by Jimmy Fallon on The Tonight Show on Tuesday night, which the 51-year-old has hosted since 2014.
The interview was met with backlash after the fighter lost his appeal in a civil rape case, in which he allegedly "brutally raped and battered" 35-year-old Nikita Hand.
A paramedic who examined Ms Hand reported that she was "very bruised". She told the court: "I haven’t seen someone so bruised, with that intensity of bruising".
McGregor was subsequently ordered to pay £206,000 in damages, as well as costs to Ms Hand, who accused him of raping her in a Dublin hotel in 2018.
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Fallon’s decision to interview McGregor was met with backlash after critics online accused the talk show host of enabling “men like McGregor” by giving him a platform.
One critic took to X to slam the TV host, writing: "Disgusting that rapist Conor McGregor has been allowed back into the spotlight. Horrible person, and shame on Fallon for having him on."
Another wrote: "Jimmy Fallon is a spineless worm whose show has done irreparable damage to society."
One user described Fallon's decision to interview the fighter as "sickening" and added that "Men like McGregor keep doing what they do because of men like Fallon and their systems"
Another wrote: “When your President is a rapist and suspected paedophile, it normalises rape to the point Jimmy Fallon has violent, rapist thug, Conor McGregor, on his show.
They went on: “In 2026, women aren't safe anywhere in the world.”
Disgusting that rapist Conor McGregor has been allowed back into the spotlight. Horrible person, and shame on Fallon for having him on. https://t.co/If6qg5VhgK— Noble Numbers, Polls & Politics (@NobleNumbersPol) June 18, 2026
One commenter added: "My opinion of Fallon isn't exactly in the neighborhood of the positive zone but what the f*** dude. McGregor is a vicious rapist."
They went on: "Details of the case are neither ambiguous nor something anyone should be able to stomach. By having him on your show, you're endorsing him. Simple as."
NBCUniversal has been contacted for comment.