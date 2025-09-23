Kimmel's late-night show returns on Tuesday night.

"Jimmy Kimmel Live!" is returning after being pulled over the host's controversial comments about Charlie Kirk's death. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

Jimmy Kimmel has broken his silence ahead of his show’s return to ABC after it was briefly pulled off the air over the host’s controversial comments about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.

The US talk show host took to social media on Tuesday to speak out after ABC u-turned on its decision to pull the show from the air – despite announcing that it would be pulled last week. In his first public remarks since the saga, Kimmel posted a photograph of himself alongside legendary TV writer Norman Lear on his Instagram, a vocal defender of the First Amendment who died aged 101 in December 2023. “Missing this guy today,” Kimmel wrote in the caption. Meanwhile, The Jimmy Kimmel Live! Instagram shared a picture of Kimmel embracing fellow comedian Guillermo Rodriguez, captioning the post, “We are back full of love.” However, it comes as local TV stations have vowed to keep the late-night talk show off air following Kimmel’s remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Read more: Jimmy Kimmel to return to screens after Charlie Kirk comments backlash Read more: Senator Ted Cruz brands decision to axe Jimmy Kimmel 'mafioso' behaviour in break from Trump administration

Nextstar, one of the largest owners of TV stations in the US, said on Tuesday: "We made a decision last week to preempt 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' following what ABC referred to as Mr Kimmel's 'ill-timed and insensitive' comments at a critical time in our national discourse. "We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve." Sinclair, which runs multiple stations connected to ABC, said: “Mr Kimmel's remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country.”