Jimmy Kimmel breaks silence as show returns, but stations refuse to air 'insensitive' programme after Kirk comments
Kimmel's late-night show returns on Tuesday night.
Jimmy Kimmel has broken his silence ahead of his show’s return to ABC after it was briefly pulled off the air over the host’s controversial comments about the killing of right-wing activist Charlie Kirk.
The US talk show host took to social media on Tuesday to speak out after ABC u-turned on its decision to pull the show from the air – despite announcing that it would be pulled last week.
In his first public remarks since the saga, Kimmel posted a photograph of himself alongside legendary TV writer Norman Lear on his Instagram, a vocal defender of the First Amendment who died aged 101 in December 2023.
“Missing this guy today,” Kimmel wrote in the caption.
Meanwhile, The Jimmy Kimmel Live! Instagram shared a picture of Kimmel embracing fellow comedian Guillermo Rodriguez, captioning the post, “We are back full of love.”
However, it comes as local TV stations have vowed to keep the late-night talk show off air following Kimmel’s remarks about the assassination of Charlie Kirk.
Nextstar, one of the largest owners of TV stations in the US, said on Tuesday: "We made a decision last week to preempt 'Jimmy Kimmel Live!' following what ABC referred to as Mr Kimmel's 'ill-timed and insensitive' comments at a critical time in our national discourse.
"We stand by that decision pending assurance that all parties are committed to fostering an environment of respectful, constructive dialogue in the markets we serve."
Sinclair, which runs multiple stations connected to ABC, said: “Mr Kimmel's remarks were inappropriate and deeply insensitive at a critical moment for our country.”
It comes after the late-night comic made several remarks about the reaction to the shooting last week, including that "many in MAGA-land are working very hard to capitalise on the murder of Charlie Kirk".
A spokesperson for Disney-owned ABC said last week the show would be "pre-empted indefinitely" following the remarks.
But on Monday, it announced the show would return.
The Walt Disney Company said in a statement: "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country.
"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive.
"We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday."
The suspension had led to criticism from many quarters, with some suggesting that it infringed on freedom of speech.
However, President Trump welcomed the suspension and suggested it came because of "bad ratings".
Shortly after Kimmel's axing, Trump - who has openly criticised cancel culture in the past - called the move "great news for America".
"The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done," he wrote in a social media post.