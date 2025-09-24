Emotional Jimmy Kimmel returns to screens after suspension as he addresses 'ill-timed' Charlie Kirk comments
After nearly a week long suspension, Jimmy Kimmel Live has returned to US TV screens.
Listen to this article
The late-night chat show was taken off air following comments made about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk.
The decision by US network ABC to pull the show has led to criticism over government censorship.
The comic looked visibly moved as the studio audience stood up and applauded or several minutes when he came out onto stage.
Kimmel clasped his hands and thanked the audience members before adding: "I'm not sure who has had a weirder 48 hours, me or the CEO of Tylenol".
He also admitted the last week had been "overwhelming".
The 57-year-old also thanked other late night show hosts including Stephen Colbert, John Stewart, Seth Myers, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, Conan O’Brien and James Corden.
He even thanked prominent conservatives such as Senator Ted Cruz who criticised Kimmel's comments about Charlie Kirk's death but admitted he shouldn't have been taken off the airwaves.
"I don't think I've ever said this before but Ted Cruz is right," he added.
'Ill-timed'
He also went on to address his comments about the assassination that led to his suspension in a powerful monologue.
"It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don't think there's anything funny about it.
"I posted a photo on Instagram the day he was killed sending love to his family and asking for compassion and I meant it and I still do.
"Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what is obviously a very disturbed individual.
"That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make.
"But I understand to some that felt ill-timed or unclear or maybe both."
Shortly after Kimmel's axing, Donald Trump - who has openly criticised cancel culture in the past - called the move "great news for America".
"The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done," he wrote in a social media post.
The US talk show host took to social media on Tuesday to speak out after the network u-turned on its decision to pull the show from the air.
In his first public remarks since the saga, Kimmel posted a photograph of himself alongside legendary TV writer Norman Lear on his Instagram, a vocal defender of the First Amendment who died aged 101 in December 2023.
“Missing this guy today,” Kimmel wrote in the caption.