After nearly a week long suspension, Jimmy Kimmel Live has returned to US TV screens.

The late-night chat show was taken off air following comments made about the fatal shooting of conservative activist Charlie Kirk. The decision by US network ABC to pull the show has led to criticism over government censorship. The comic looked visibly moved as the studio audience stood up and applauded or several minutes when he came out onto stage. Kimmel clasped his hands and thanked the audience members before adding: "I'm not sure who has had a weirder 48 hours, me or the CEO of Tylenol". He also admitted the last week had been "overwhelming".

The 57-year-old also thanked other late night show hosts including Stephen Colbert, John Stewart, Seth Myers, Jimmy Fallon, John Oliver, Conan O’Brien and James Corden. He even thanked prominent conservatives such as Senator Ted Cruz who criticised Kimmel's comments about Charlie Kirk's death but admitted he shouldn't have been taken off the airwaves. "I don't think I've ever said this before but Ted Cruz is right," he added. 'Ill-timed' He also went on to address his comments about the assassination that led to his suspension in a powerful monologue. "It was never my intention to make light of the murder of a young man. I don't think there's anything funny about it. "I posted a photo on Instagram the day he was killed sending love to his family and asking for compassion and I meant it and I still do. "Nor was it my intention to blame any specific group for the actions of what is obviously a very disturbed individual. "That was really the opposite of the point I was trying to make. "But I understand to some that felt ill-timed or unclear or maybe both."

