The first lady hit out at the comedian's joke as 'hateful and violent'

Jimmy Kimmel rejects White House criticism over Melania widow joke. Picture: Getty

By Georgia Bell

Jimmy Kimmel has defended a joke in which he referred to first lady Melania Trump as an “expectant widow” just days before a shooting at the White House Correspondents’ Dinner.

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The first lady has been quick to condemn Kimmel's joke, accusing it of deepening the political divide in America. Picture: Getty

Speaking on Jimmy Kimmel Live! after the shooting, the comedian insisted that the joke was "a very light roast joke about the fact that he's [President Trump] almost 80 and she's younger than I am". He went on, "It was not by any stretch of the definition a call to assassination, and they know that, I've been very vocal for many years speaking out against gun violence in particular". "I agree that hateful and violent rhetoric is something we should reject. I think a great place to start to dial that back is having a conversation with your husband about it." Melania took to X on Monday to write: "people like Kimmel shouldn't have the opportunity to enter our homes each evening to spread hate". She wrote: "His monologue about my family isn't comedy - his words are corrosive and deepens the political sickness within America... How many times will ABC's leadership enable Kimmel's atrocious behavior at the expense of our community."

Agents were quick to respond to the shooting incident at the Correspondents' Dinner on Saturday. Picture: Getty

The US President shared his appreciation for those who were "incensed by Kimmel's" remarks, describing them as a "call to violence", in a post on Truth Social on Monday. He wrote: "[T]his is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC". This is not the first time the comedian has ruffled feathers in the Trump administration. Last September, Kimmel made jokes about the shooting of conservative influencer Charlie Kirk. The comedian said that Trump’s fans were trying to “score political points” from the murder, leading to him being temporarily taken off air. He was reinstated the following week.

Kimmel landed in hot water last year after making comments about the assassination of Charlie Kirk. Picture: Getty