Picture: Alamy

By Chay Quinn

Jimmy Kimmel will return to screens on Tuesday after being taken off the air following comments about Charlie Kirk's assassination.

The US host's show on ABC was pulled indefinitely by parent company Disney after backlash to comments he made about the slain conservative activist's murder. The late-night comic made several remarks about the reaction to the shooting last week, including that "many in MAGA-land are working very hard to capitalise on the murder of Charlie Kirk". The Walt Disney Company said in a statement: "Last Wednesday, we made the decision to suspend production on the show to avoid further inflaming a tense situation at an emotional moment for our country. Read More: Trump set to link paracetamol use in pregnant women to autism after president teases ‘answer’ to disorder Read More: ‘I hate my opponents and I don’t want the best for them’, Trump says after Charlie Kirk’s widow ‘forgives’ killer

The US host's show on ABC was pulled indefinitely by parent company Disney after backlash to comments he made about the slain conservative activist's murder. Picture: Getty

"It is a decision we made because we felt some of the comments were ill-timed and thus insensitive. "We have spent the last days having thoughtful conversations with Jimmy, and after those conversations, we reached the decision to return the show on Tuesday." The suspension had led to criticism from many quarters - with some suggesting that it infringed on freedom of speech. However, President Trump welcomed the suspension and suggested it came because of "bad ratings".

Washington, United States Of America. 20th Sep, 2025. United States President Donald J Trump speaks to reporters before he departs the White House in Washington, DC. Picture: Alamy