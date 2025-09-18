Kimmel, 57, also compared Donald Trump’s reaction to the shooting to “how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish.”. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Jimmy Kimmel's late-night talk show has been pulled off the air by ABC after the host made comments about the shooting of right-wing influencer Charlie Kirk.

A spokesperson for the Disney-owned network revealed the show would be "pre-empted indefinitely" following remarks made on a broadcast earlier this week. During his opening monologue on Monday, Kimmel said the "MAGA gang" was trying to score political points from Kirk's killing. "The Maga Gang desperately trying to characterise this kid who murdered Charlie Kirk as anything other than one of them and doing everything they can to score political points from it," he said. Tyler Robinson, 22, appeared in court on Tuesday charged with aggravated murder over last week's shooting of the 31-year-old political activist. Kimmel, 57, also compared Donald Trump's reaction to the shooting to "how a four-year-old mourns a goldfish". Read more: Thousands of anti-Trump protesters descend on London amid Presidential visit Read more: Starmer to host Trump for final day of second state visit to Britain

Jimmy Kimmel isn’t a victim of cancel culture - he’s just not entertaining



Charlie Kirk, 31, was fatally shot on September 10. Picture: Getty

The comedian, who has regularly poked fun at the US president on his show, also used his opening speech to criticise flags being flown at half mast in Kirk's honour. He offered no comment after he emerged from the Los Angeles television studio shortly after ABC's announcement. Fans of the show were outraged by the decision, with some queuing up outside the studio to protest the temporary cancellation. Kimmel had condemned the attack on Kirk earlier, sending "love" to his family via Instagram. No motive has been determined in Kirk's fatal shooting, but charging documents show the suspect's mother "explained that over the last year or so, he had become political and started to lean more to the left – becoming more pro-gay and trans-rights oriented".

Fans of the show, who had been queuing up to join the live audience, expressed disappointment about the cancellation. Picture: Alamy

Robinson was not registered to any political party and did not vote in the 2020 or 2024 elections, authorities say. Shortly after Kimmel's axing, Trump - who has openly criticised cancel culture in the past - called the move "great news for America". "The ratings challenged Jimmy Kimmel Show is CANCELLED. Congratulations to ABC for finally having the courage to do what had to be done," he wrote in a social media post. Fellow talk show hosts Jimmy Fallon and Seth Myers also felt the wrath of the president's words, being described as: "two total losers, on Fake News NBC. Their ratings are also horrible." It is not the first time Trump and Kimmel have engaged in a war of words. Last year, the TV star read aloud Trump's scathing review of his hosting performance while on stage in the middle of presenting the Oscars. Kimmel had also enraged the chair of the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) with Monday's monologue.

Shortly after Kimmel’s suspension, Trump — who has often criticised cancel culture — called the move “great news for America.”. Picture: Getty