Lai, best known for founding pro-democracy outlet Apple Daily, is alleged to have worked with foreign governments to “endanger national security.”

During his more than 1,000 days in jail, Lai has been sentenced for several lesser offences.

The British media tycoon, 78, was arrested more than five years ago as the Chinese government cracked down on protests throughout Hong Kong.

Judge Esther Toh claimed Lai had extended "constant invitations" to the US in a bid to bring down the Chinese government.

She called Lai the “mastermind” behind plans to bring down the entirety of the Chinese Communist Party.

"There is no doubt that the first defendant had harboured his resentment and hatred of the PRC (People's Republic of China) for many of his adult years," Judge Toh said.

Following Monday’s verdict, the Committee for Freedom in Hong Kong Foundation's UK and Europe director Mark Sabah said: "This verdict should surprise absolutely no one. The trial against Jimmy Lai has been a show trial masquerading as justice. But what's actually been on display is the complete and total destruction of Hong Kong's reputation as a global legal centre.

"Jimmy Lai is a British citizen. But instead of demanding the release of one of its own, the British government's response has been years of timid action and kowtowing to the Chinese Communist Party (CCP). By abandoning one of its citizens, the British government has sent a clear and shameful message: trade access to the CCP matters more than the rule of law, press freedom, or the safety of British nationals abroad.

"We now wait for whatever sentence the Hong Kong authorities and the CCP conjure up to bring this five-year charade to an end. But make no mistake, the fight for freedom and justice will go on, not just for Jimmy Lai but for all political prisoners in Hong Kong."

Downing Street is yet to comment on the verdict.