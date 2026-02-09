The pro-democracy newspaper founder received the harshest sentence ever given under Hong Kong's controversial National Security Law

Jimmy Lai's son has slammed the decision. Picture: LBC

By Henry Moore

The decision by a Hong Kong court to hand pro-democracy campaigner Jimmy Lai a 20-year jail term is a “death sentence”, his son has told LBC.

British national Lai, 78, was sentenced on Monday after being found guilty of national security offences in December last year. The mogul is the founder of the defunct pro-democracy paper, Apple Daily, which hit out against the governments in both Hong Kong and Beijing. Speaking to LBC's Andrew Marr, Mr Lai's son, Sebastien, said it is now likely his father will die behind bars.

“My father's 78. In 20 years, he'll be nearly 100. But in the conditions he's in, given his deteriorating health, I don't even think he'd be able to serve a tenth of that,” he said. Sebastien branded the sentencing a “slap in the face to the British” after Sir Keir Starmer pleaded with China’s leadership to free Mr Lai during a recent visit. He said: “Look, we're talking about warming relationships with China. “I think the phrase they use is a normalisation of relationships. “How can we normalise something like this? And it seems like we've given so much away, including the embassy, including the trip. What have we got?” When pressed on whether Sir Keir did enough to free Mr Lai during his visit to China, Sebastien said: “I'm putting my hope in the Government. That's all I can do. I think that I've met with the Foreign Secretary, I've met with the Prime Minister; there is a willingness to get this done. “All I could do is hope. All I could do is hope. And it's one of those situations where I’ve put my faith in this Government.”

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper has hit out at Beijing over the sentencing. Picture: Alamy