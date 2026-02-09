A Hong Kong court has sentenced pro-democracy tycoon Jimmy Lai to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of national security offences last December.

He was jailed along with fix former executives of the paper on Monday.

The 78-year-old founded pro-democracy paper, Apple Daily, which hit out against the governments in Hong Kong and Beijing.

18 years of the sentence was for conspiring with others to collude with foreign forces to endanger national security and conspiracy to publish seditious articles will run consecutively with a term of five years and nine months for fraud.

Lai, a British national, received the harshest sentence ever given under China's controversial national security law.

The UK says it "will rapidly engage further" with Chinese authorities on Lai's case and slammed the sentencing.

Foreign Secretary Yvette Cooper said: "British National Jimmy Lai was today sentenced to 20 years in prison in Hong Kong for exercising his right to freedom of expression, following a politically motivated prosecution.

"Beijing’s National Security Law was imposed on Hong Kong to silence China’s critics.For the 78-year-old, this is tantamount to a life sentence. I remain deeply concerned for Mr Lai’s health, and I again call on the Hong Kong authorities to end his appalling ordeal and release him on humanitarian grounds, so that he may be reunited with his family.

"The Prime Minister raised Mr Lai’s case directly with President Xi during his visit. That has opened up discussion of our most acute concerns directly with the Chinese government, at the highest levels. Following today’s sentencing we will rapidly engage further on Mr Lai’s case."

"We stand with the people of Hong Kong, and will always honour the historical commitments made under the legally binding Sino-British Joint Declaration. China must do the same."

Sir Keir Starmer raised Mr Lai’s case with Chinese leader Xi Jingping in his visit last month, saying they had a “respectful discussion” on the issue.

Mr Lai was first arrested in August 2020.

His lawyer Robert Pang raised concerns about Mr Lai’s health in January, saying he had suffered issues including heart palpitations, high blood pressure and diabetes.