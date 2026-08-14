Aston Villa’s 1981 First Division title-winning goalkeeper Jimmy Rimmer has died at the age of 78.

It was the second time he had had to watch his team-mates triumph without him in the final having previously been on the bench 14 years earlier when Manchester United beat Benfica at Wembley.

Rimmer, who was ever-present as Villa were crowned champions of England, is best remembered for being forced off with a neck injury after only nine minutes as the team won the European Cup the following year, beating Bayern Munich 1-0 in the final in Rotterdam.

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In a statement, Villa said: “Aston Villa is deeply saddened to learn of the passing of European Cup winner Jimmy Rimmer, who has died at the age of 78.

“The thoughts of everyone at the club are with Jimmy’s family and friends at this incredibly difficult time.

“Rimmer was one of the finest goalkeepers of his generation, and arguably one of the unluckiest when it came to big occasions. Despite collecting two European Cup winner’s medals, he wasn’t on the pitch at the end of either final.”

The one-cap England international was replaced in the Rotterdam final by understudy Nigel Spink, who kept a clean sheet as Peter Withe hit the second-half winner to see Villa crowned champions of Europe for the first and so far only time.

Spink went on to establish himself as number one at Villa Park whilst Rimmer was sold to Swansea a year later in 1983, having made more than 200 appearances for the club.

He began his career at Old Trafford but struggled to displace first-choice keeper Alex Stepney, and was sold to Arsenal in 1974 before joining Villa three years later.