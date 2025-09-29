Row over transgender rights intensifies as actors unite against views of writer

Watson (left) played Hermione Granger in the Harry Potter films, based on books written by Rowling (right). Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

JK Rowling has branded Emma Watson “ignorant” just days after the Harry Potter actress revealed she still “treasures” her relationship with the controversial author.

Rowling has been uncompromising in her views over transgender rights. Picture: Getty

Hitting back, Rowling said: "Like other people who've never experienced adult life uncushioned by wealth and fame, Emma has so little experience of real life, she's ignorant of how ignorant she is. "Emma and Dan in particular have both made it clear over the last few years that they think our former professional association gives them a particular right - nay, obligation - to critique me and my views in public. "Years after they finished acting in Potter, they continue to assume the role of de facto spokespeople for the world I created." Taking aim at Watson’s childhood success, Rowling said: "I wasn't a multimillionaire at 14. I lived in poverty while writing the book that made Emma famous." Speaking last week, Watson, 35, lamented the fact that she had been about to speak to Rowling about their differences of opinion. "The thing I'm most upset about is that a conversation was never made possible,” she said. "I think it's my deepest wish that I hope people who don't agree with my opinion will love me and I hope I can keep loving people who I don't necessarily share the same opinion with."

Watson, Rowling, Grint and Radcliffe at the premiere of the third Potter film, the Prisoner of Azkaban. Picture: Alamy

Rowling continued: "I'm not owed eternal agreement from any actor who once played a character I created. "The idea is as ludicrous as me checking with the boss I had when I was twenty-one for what opinions I should hold these days. "Emma Watson and her co-stars have every right to embrace gender identity ideology. Such beliefs are legally protected, and I wouldn't want to see any of them threatened with loss of work, or violence, or death, because of them." She said she once felt a “protectiveness” for Watson, but that vanished when the actress “poured petrol on the flames” of criticism against her anti-trans views. "She'll never need a homeless shelter," Rowling added. "She's never going to be placed on a mixed sex public hospital ward. I'd be astounded if she's been in a high street changing room since childhood. "Her 'public bathroom' is single occupancy and comes with a security man standing guard outside the door. "Has she had to strip off in a newly mixed-sex changing room at a council-run swimming pool? Is she ever likely to need a state-run rape crisis centre that refuses to guarantee an all-female service? "To find herself sharing a prison cell with a male rapist who's identified [as a woman] in the women's prison?" She added: "I therefore understand from my own life experience what the trashing of women's rights in which Emma has so enthusiastically participated means to women and girls without her privileges."