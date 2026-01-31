Many on the list, including the Done brothers, paid more tax after changes to corporation tax rates and other taxes by the Labour Government in a bid to support higher welfare spending

Harry Styles performs on the Coachella stage on April 22, 2022. Picture: Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Harry Styles

By Rebecca Henrys

JK Rowling, Mo Salah and Harry Styles were among the UK’s 100 biggest taxpayers last year.

The rankings were topped for the first time by the billionaire brothers behind gambling giant Betfred, surpassing musicians, entrepreneurs and sporting stars. Fred and Peter Done, who founded the Warrington-based business in 1967, made an estimated £400.1 million tax contribution over the past year. It came after their tax bill jumped by almost half from £273.4 million a year earlier. The annual Sunday Times Tax List showed that the top 100 taxpayers paid a total of £5.758 billion worth of tax, up from £4.985 billion a year earlier.

Mohamed Salah of Liverpool during the Premier League match between Liverpool and Sunderland at Anfield on December 03, 2025. Picture: Carl Recine/Getty Images

Many on the list, including the Done brothers, paid more tax after changes to corporation tax rates and other taxes by the Labour Government in a bid to support higher welfare spending. Robert Watts, who compiled the list, said: “This is an increasingly diverse list, with Premier League footballers and world famous pop stars lining up alongside aristocrats and business owners selling pies, pillows and baby milk. “This year there’s been a big jump in the amount of tax we’ve identified – largely because of higher corporation tax rates.” Financial trading entrepreneur Alex Gerko was second on the list with £331.4 million in tax, followed by hedge fund boss Chris Rokos, who paid £330 million. Elsewhere, former One Direction member-turned-solo artist Styles was among new entries to the list, paying £24.7 million in tax.

J.K. Rowling arrives at the "Fantastic Beasts: The Secret of Dumbledore" world premiere at The Royal Festival Hall on March 29, 2022. Picture: Stuart C. Wilson/Getty Images