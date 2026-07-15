Amnesty International included Beira's Place in a list of more than 100 groups described as being part of an "anti-rights" movement

Solicitors acting for Beira's Place said the report "erroneously and maliciously categorises our client as an 'anti-rights organisation'". Picture: Alamy

By Issy Clarke

JK Rowling's sexual violence support centre has threatened to sue Amnesty International after the rights organisation classed the charity as "anti-rights".

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Another letter to add to @AmnestyUK's overflowing mail box, this one from women-only rape support service, Beira's Place. 1/3 pic.twitter.com/iVqyLfNjzZ — J.K. Rowling (@jk_rowling) July 15, 2026

The lawyers continued: "To suggest that our client, which supports some of the most vulnerable women in society, is "anti-rights", is "targeting the rights of women or LGBT+ people" or is seeking to "weaken existing human rights protections" is grossly offensive and entirely without foundation." The letter adds: "Having access to a single sex support service is a basic right which any woman who has experience sexual violence should be entitled to. "It is therefore beyond comprehension that a supposed human rights organisation would genuinely consider that the work done by Beira's Place could be classed as "anti-rights" or "targeting the rights of women".

Beira's Place is a Scotland-based private support service for female victims of sexual violence, founded by J.K. Rowling in 2022. Picture: Alamy

It goes on to state that since the report's publication, Beira's Place had received "threatening and abusive" correspondence and a "600% spike in website visits from outside the remit of the service". The letter demands the removal of the report and a public letter of apology from Amnesty. Rowling established Beira's Place in 2022 after a row about the Edinburgh Rape Crisis Centre which had a transgender woman as its CEO at the time. The centre, named after the Scottish goddess of winter, describes itself as a "single-sex, women-only" service for female survivors of sexual violence.