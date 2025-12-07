Official figures will show estimates for UK gross domestic product (GDP) on Friday December 12.

Official figures will show estimates for UK gross domestic product (GDP) on Friday December 12, with Jaguar expected to bounce back. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

A manufacturing rebound led by Jaguar Land Rover’s (JLR) recovery could deliver a lift to economic growth in October despite pre-Budget nerves weighing on businesses, economists think.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Official figures will show estimates for UK gross domestic product (GDP) on Friday December 12. Some businesses have indicated that activity in the economy slowed in the lead up to the Budget, delivered on November 26, as speculation over possible tax measures grew. But economists think that an improvement in manufacturing could help lift overall growth. GDP fell by 0.1% in September, with the Office for National Statistics (ONS) reporting that a “marked fall” in car production during the month reflected the impact of a cyber attack on JLR. The carmaker was forced to pause production of its cars for more than a month after being targeted by hackers, having a knock-on impact for the wider sector and resulting in a costly recovery.

Jaguar, Land Rover car dealership and service & repair center. Picture: Alamy